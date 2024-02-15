Heading 3
10 Nicknames of Countries in the World
Land of the Rising Sun
Japan
Image Source: Pexels
The Jewel of the East
India
Image Source: Pexels
Land of Thousand Lakes
Finland
Image Source: Shutterstock
The Great White North
Canada
Image Source: Pexels
The land of the palm trees
Brazil
Image Source: Shutterstock
The Land Down Under
Australia
Image Source: Shutterstock
The Rainbow Nation
South Africa
Image Source: Shutterstock
The Gift of the Nile
Egypt
Image Source: Shutterstock
The Land of Smiles
Thailand
Image Source: Shutterstock
The Red Dragon
China
Image Source: Pexels
