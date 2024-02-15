Heading 3

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

10 Nicknames of Countries in the World

Land of the Rising Sun

Japan

Image Source: Pexels

The Jewel of the East

India 

Image Source: Pexels

Land of Thousand Lakes

Finland

Image Source: Shutterstock

The Great White North

Canada

Image Source: Pexels

The land of the palm trees

Brazil

Image Source: Shutterstock

The Land Down Under

Australia

Image Source: Shutterstock

The Rainbow Nation

South Africa

Image Source: Shutterstock

The Gift of the Nile

Egypt

Image Source: Shutterstock

The Land of Smiles

Thailand

Image Source: Shutterstock

The Red Dragon

China

Image Source: Pexels

