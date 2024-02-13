Heading 3

FEBRUARY 13, 2024

10 Nicknames of Indian cities

Jaipur is also known as the Pink City

Jaipur

Image Source: Pexels

Surat is called the Diamond City of India

Surat

Image Source: Shutterstock

Ahmedabad is also known as Manchester of India

Ahmedabad

Image Source: Shutterstock

Mumbai is called Financial Capital of India

Mumbai

Image Source: Shutterstock

Udaipur’s nickname is City of Lakes 

Udaipur

Image Source: Shutterstock

Kolkata is famous as City of Joy

Kolkata

Image Source: Shutterstock

Lucknow is popularly called City of Nawabs

Lucknow

Image Source: Shutterstock

The second name of Hyderabad is City of Pearls

Hyderabad

Image Source: Shutterstock

Bengaluru aka Bangalore is popularly known as Silicon Valley of India

Bengaluru

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also known as Yoga City of India

Rishikesh

Image Source: Shutterstock

