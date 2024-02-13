Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
FEBRUARY 13, 2024
10 Nicknames of Indian cities
Jaipur is also known as the Pink City
Jaipur
Image Source: Pexels
Surat is called the Diamond City of India
Surat
Image Source: Shutterstock
Ahmedabad is also known as Manchester of India
Ahmedabad
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mumbai is called Financial Capital of India
Mumbai
Image Source: Shutterstock
Udaipur’s nickname is City of Lakes
Udaipur
Image Source: Shutterstock
Kolkata is famous as City of Joy
Kolkata
Image Source: Shutterstock
Lucknow is popularly called City of Nawabs
Lucknow
Image Source: Shutterstock
The second name of Hyderabad is City of Pearls
Hyderabad
Image Source: Shutterstock
Bengaluru aka Bangalore is popularly known as Silicon Valley of India
Bengaluru
Image Source: Shutterstock
Also known as Yoga City of India
Rishikesh
Image Source: Shutterstock
