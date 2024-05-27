Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Travel

may 27, 2024

10 Night Treks to visit in India 

Kalsubai Trek in Maharashtra must be on your bucket list. It is the highest peak in the state. You can begin your trekking from Bari village, and it will take around 4 hours to reach the top 

 Kalsubai, Maharashtra 

Representational Image: Freepik 

Situated at 65 Kms from Bangalore, Anthargange Trek is one of the most adventurous places for Night trekking and cave exploration 

 Anthargange Trek, Karnataka 

Representational Image: Freepik 

Looking for a quick break from work? Mumbaikars can opt for Rajmachi Fort Trek. Located near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, it is a mesmerizing place to head on

 Rajmachi Fort, Maharashtra 

Representational Image: Freepik 

It is comparatively easier to trek as the path is mostly flat. Keep an eye out for the beautiful animals that reside in the area, including Asian Elephants

 Ranganathaswamy Betta Trek Karnataka

Representational Image: Freepik 

Surrounded by tea gardens and lush valleys, this is nothing less than a paradise for trekkers 

 Meesapulimala Top Station Trek, Kerala

Representational Image: Freepik 

Lying on the borders of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is famous for Leopard rock - a protrusion in the shape of a leopard’s face. You must experience sunrise here 

 Kolukkumalai Sunrise Trek, Kerala

Representational Image: Freepik 

Located near Darjeeling, Dhotre-Tonglu Trek is ideal for nature lovers who are seeking a journey of self-discovery 

 Dhotre-Tonglu Trek, West Bengal

Representational Image: Freepik 

Kabbal Durga is a village in Karnataka well-known for its temple honoring the goddess Kabbalamma and its demolished fort. This trek is not for weak-hearted people 

 Kabbal Durga Trek, Karnataka

Representational Image: Freepik 

This trail is preferred during full moon nights for a surreal experience. It is also known as Katraj to Sinhagad (K2S) Trek 

 Sinhagad Fort Trek, Maharashtra

Representational Image: Freepik 

Located near Tumkur, it is a hill station with a trekking trail. It is a surreal place for night trekking 

Channarayana Durga Trek, Karnataka

Representational Image: Freepik 

Images shown in the story are only for representational purposes

 Note 

Representational Image: Freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here