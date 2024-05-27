Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
may 27, 2024
10 Night Treks to visit in India
Kalsubai Trek in Maharashtra must be on your bucket list. It is the highest peak in the state. You can begin your trekking from Bari village, and it will take around 4 hours to reach the top
Kalsubai, Maharashtra
Situated at 65 Kms from Bangalore, Anthargange Trek is one of the most adventurous places for Night trekking and cave exploration
Anthargange Trek, Karnataka
Looking for a quick break from work? Mumbaikars can opt for Rajmachi Fort Trek. Located near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, it is a mesmerizing place to head on
Rajmachi Fort, Maharashtra
It is comparatively easier to trek as the path is mostly flat. Keep an eye out for the beautiful animals that reside in the area, including Asian Elephants
Ranganathaswamy Betta Trek Karnataka
Surrounded by tea gardens and lush valleys, this is nothing less than a paradise for trekkers
Meesapulimala Top Station Trek, Kerala
Lying on the borders of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is famous for Leopard rock - a protrusion in the shape of a leopard’s face. You must experience sunrise here
Kolukkumalai Sunrise Trek, Kerala
Located near Darjeeling, Dhotre-Tonglu Trek is ideal for nature lovers who are seeking a journey of self-discovery
Dhotre-Tonglu Trek, West Bengal
Kabbal Durga is a village in Karnataka well-known for its temple honoring the goddess Kabbalamma and its demolished fort. This trek is not for weak-hearted people
Kabbal Durga Trek, Karnataka
This trail is preferred during full moon nights for a surreal experience. It is also known as Katraj to Sinhagad (K2S) Trek
Sinhagad Fort Trek, Maharashtra
Located near Tumkur, it is a hill station with a trekking trail. It is a surreal place for night trekking
Channarayana Durga Trek, Karnataka
Images shown in the story are only for representational purposes
Note
