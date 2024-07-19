Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 19, 2024

10 no-cooking Indian recipes to try

Mix bhel (puffed rice), sev, tomatoes, onions, and chillies. Season with different spices and add tamarind chutney, green chutney, and coriander leaves

Bhel Puri

Image: Freepik

Grate cucumber and mix it with onions and chilies. Season with different spices, and salt. Garnish with coriander

 Cucumber Raita

Image: Freepik

Soak chickpeas in water until soft. Mix it with onions, tomatoes, and chilies. Spice it with red chili powder and chaat masala. Garnish with coriander

Chana chaat

Image: Freepik

Mix boondi with yogurt and a variety of spices. Add salt and garnish with mint or coriander

Boondi raita

Image: Freepik

Mix grated paneer with onions, tomatoes, and chilies. Season with different spices. Add Salt and garnish with coriander

 Paneer chaat

Image: Freepik

Blend mango with yogurt and milk. Sweeten it with sugar and cinnamon. Garnish with saffron and pistachios

Image: Freepik

Mango lassi

Mix papdi with sev, onions, tomatoes, and chilies. Season with a variety of spices and chaat masala

Papdi chaat

Image: Freepik

Blend milk, yogurt, sugar, and ice together. Add cardamom powder and garnish with saffron or pistachios

 Sweet lassi

Image: Freepik

Blend soaked red chilies, tomatoes, and garlic cloves together. Season with salt and pepper. Store in an airtight container

 Garlic chutney

Image: Freepik

Grate coconut and mix with milk, sugar, and cardamom powder. Freeze overnight and cut into small pieces to enjoy

Coconut barfi

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here