Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 19, 2024
10 no-cooking Indian recipes to try
Mix bhel (puffed rice), sev, tomatoes, onions, and chillies. Season with different spices and add tamarind chutney, green chutney, and coriander leaves
Bhel Puri
Image: Freepik
Grate cucumber and mix it with onions and chilies. Season with different spices, and salt. Garnish with coriander
Cucumber Raita
Image: Freepik
Soak chickpeas in water until soft. Mix it with onions, tomatoes, and chilies. Spice it with red chili powder and chaat masala. Garnish with coriander
Chana chaat
Image: Freepik
Mix boondi with yogurt and a variety of spices. Add salt and garnish with mint or coriander
Boondi raita
Image: Freepik
Mix grated paneer with onions, tomatoes, and chilies. Season with different spices. Add Salt and garnish with coriander
Paneer chaat
Image: Freepik
Blend mango with yogurt and milk. Sweeten it with sugar and cinnamon. Garnish with saffron and pistachios
Image: Freepik
Mango lassi
Mix papdi with sev, onions, tomatoes, and chilies. Season with a variety of spices and chaat masala
Papdi chaat
Image: Freepik
Blend milk, yogurt, sugar, and ice together. Add cardamom powder and garnish with saffron or pistachios
Sweet lassi
Image: Freepik
Blend soaked red chilies, tomatoes, and garlic cloves together. Season with salt and pepper. Store in an airtight container
Garlic chutney
Image: Freepik
Grate coconut and mix with milk, sugar, and cardamom powder. Freeze overnight and cut into small pieces to enjoy
Coconut barfi
Image: Freepik
