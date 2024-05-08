Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 08, 2024

10 Non-Veg Burgers to Savor

Enjoy the lamb with chili sauce, lettuce, and bell peppers in between the bun for a tasty treat

Chili Burgers with pepper relish

Images: freepik

Try this simple and classic chicken burger that is surely a satisfactory meal option perfect to fill your empty tummy

Chicken burger

Images: freepik

For both chicken and fish lovers, this burger option can be a great option to enjoy your dinner

Chicken and fish burger

Images: freepik

The tasty main course dish -butter chicken blended with a crispy patty and enjoyed with soft buns

 Butter Chicken Burger

Images: freepik

Prepare the delightful burger option with soft minced chicken dipped in a tangy sauce and put in between the bun- loaded with cheese

Chicken Feta Cheese Burgers

Images: freepik

For all spice lovers, enjoy this hot Mexican chicken burger prepared with chipotle, lime chicken breasts and melted cheese

Images: freepik

Mexican chicken burger

This BBQ Chicken Burger is a treat for all barbeque lovers enjoyed with chicken breasts in ketchup, honey, garlic, chili sauce, and brown sauce

BBQ Chicken Burgers

Images: freepik

Enjoy the bold Mediterranean flavor in Italian style chicken burger prepared with mozzarella, pesto, and tomatoes

Italian chicken burger

Images: freepik

Chicken Avacado burgers

Images: freepik

Indulge in the delightful and cheesy avocado burgers prepared with chicken, avocado, tomatoes, and cheese

Try this one of the best burgers made with chicken, ranch dip, onions, and cheese that will surely never disappoint you

Grilled chicken ranch burgers

Images: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here