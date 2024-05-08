Heading 3
10 Non-Veg Burgers to Savor
Enjoy the lamb with chili sauce, lettuce, and bell peppers in between the bun for a tasty treat
Chili Burgers with pepper relish
Try this simple and classic chicken burger that is surely a satisfactory meal option perfect to fill your empty tummy
Chicken burger
For both chicken and fish lovers, this burger option can be a great option to enjoy your dinner
Chicken and fish burger
The tasty main course dish -butter chicken blended with a crispy patty and enjoyed with soft buns
Butter Chicken Burger
Prepare the delightful burger option with soft minced chicken dipped in a tangy sauce and put in between the bun- loaded with cheese
Chicken Feta Cheese Burgers
For all spice lovers, enjoy this hot Mexican chicken burger prepared with chipotle, lime chicken breasts and melted cheese
Mexican chicken burger
This BBQ Chicken Burger is a treat for all barbeque lovers enjoyed with chicken breasts in ketchup, honey, garlic, chili sauce, and brown sauce
BBQ Chicken Burgers
Enjoy the bold Mediterranean flavor in Italian style chicken burger prepared with mozzarella, pesto, and tomatoes
Italian chicken burger
Chicken Avacado burgers
Indulge in the delightful and cheesy avocado burgers prepared with chicken, avocado, tomatoes, and cheese
Try this one of the best burgers made with chicken, ranch dip, onions, and cheese that will surely never disappoint you
Grilled chicken ranch burgers
