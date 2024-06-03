Heading 3

10 non-veg Mangalorean dishes

Ghee roast in Mangalorean cuisine involves cooking chicken, seafood, or meat in a freshly ground spice paste and lots of ghee for a nutty depth to the spiced curry

GHEE ROAST CHICKEN

Image Source: Freepik

An interesting delicacy that translates to 'rice bread and chicken' and is a product of Udupi-Mangalorean influences

KORI ROTTI

Image Source: Freepik

A Mangalorean spin-off on rava-coated seafood, the kane or ladyfish is a freshwater fish eaten around the coastal areas of Mangalore

KANE RAVA FRY

Image: Food Talk Instagram 

Also known as dukra maas, this is a Mangalorean Catholic classic preparation made during festive occasions 

PORK BAFAT

Image Source: Freepik

Taking a leaf from Kundapur's dry meat preparations, loaded with plenty of grated coconut - this dish is also popularly called chicken sukka

KORI AJADINA

Image Source: Freepik

A favorite homestyle fish dish in Mangalore, made on traditional mud stove called Dhikel, using a Bisale clay pot 

BUTHAI PULIMUNCHI

Image Source: Freepik

Silver fish or Bolenjir cooked in a light fish curry in Mangalorean style

BOLENJIR GASSI

Image Source: Freepik

Seer fish, sometimes known as kingfish, is a favorite dish in Mangalore

ANJAL FRY

Image Source: Freepik

A preparation of dried clams that are stir-fried with a blend of aromatic spices, grated coconut, and tamarind

KUBE SUKKA

Image Source: Freepik

Succulent prawns cooked in a dry coconut-based masala

PRAWN SUKKA 

Image Source: Freepik

