Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
june 03, 2024
10 non-veg Mangalorean dishes
Ghee roast in Mangalorean cuisine involves cooking chicken, seafood, or meat in a freshly ground spice paste and lots of ghee for a nutty depth to the spiced curry
GHEE ROAST CHICKEN
Image Source: Freepik
An interesting delicacy that translates to 'rice bread and chicken' and is a product of Udupi-Mangalorean influences
KORI ROTTI
Image Source: Freepik
A Mangalorean spin-off on rava-coated seafood, the kane or ladyfish is a freshwater fish eaten around the coastal areas of Mangalore
KANE RAVA FRY
Image: Food Talk Instagram
Also known as dukra maas, this is a Mangalorean Catholic classic preparation made during festive occasions
PORK BAFAT
Image Source: Freepik
Taking a leaf from Kundapur's dry meat preparations, loaded with plenty of grated coconut - this dish is also popularly called chicken sukka
KORI AJADINA
Image Source: Freepik
A favorite homestyle fish dish in Mangalore, made on traditional mud stove called Dhikel, using a Bisale clay pot
BUTHAI PULIMUNCHI
Image Source: Freepik
Silver fish or Bolenjir cooked in a light fish curry in Mangalorean style
BOLENJIR GASSI
Image Source: Freepik
Seer fish, sometimes known as kingfish, is a favorite dish in Mangalore
ANJAL FRY
Image Source: Freepik
A preparation of dried clams that are stir-fried with a blend of aromatic spices, grated coconut, and tamarind
KUBE SUKKA
Image Source: Freepik
Succulent prawns cooked in a dry coconut-based masala
PRAWN SUKKA
Image Source: Freepik
