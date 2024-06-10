Heading 3
10 noodle dishes of Asia
One of the most popular dishes from Malaysia is Laksa cooked both with chicken and seafood
LAKSA
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
A hybrid dish that's as much Chinese as it's Indian! Made as a snack throughout out the streets and canteens of India
CHOW MEIN
Japanese Ramen can be easily called the greatest food invention. Miso Ramen and Tonkotsu Ramen are extremely popular versions
Image source- Freepik
RAMEN
A Tibetan noodle soup is relished in almost all Himalayan regions and enjoys great popularity in North India especially during winters
Image: My foodstory Instagram
THUKPA
A noodle dish from Indonesia that is also very popular in Malaysia and Singapore
Image source- Freepik
MEE GORENG
A Korean variety of noodles that is prepared by using chewy noodles made from rice flour
Image source- Freepik
JAP CHAE
A testament to the exquisite Thai cuisine and one of the most popular dishes from the country!
PAD THAI
Image source- Freepik
A very popular and delicious noodle wrap that is prevalent in Japan
OMUSOBA
Image source- Freepik
Japanese wheat flour noodles are enriched with oil and have a nutty flavour. Usually served cold with a dipping sauce
SOBA
Image source- Freepik
Sichuan-style noodles served in a spicy sauce with minced pork, chili oil, Sichuan pepper, and scallions
Dan Dan Noodles
Image source- Freepik
