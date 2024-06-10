Heading 3

JUNE 10, 2024

10 noodle dishes of Asia 


One of the most popular dishes from Malaysia is Laksa cooked both with chicken and seafood

LAKSA

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

A hybrid dish that's as much Chinese as it's Indian! Made as a snack throughout out the streets and canteens of India

CHOW MEIN

Japanese Ramen can be easily called the greatest food invention. Miso Ramen and Tonkotsu Ramen are extremely popular versions

Image source- Freepik

RAMEN

A Tibetan noodle soup is relished in almost all Himalayan regions and enjoys great popularity in North India especially during winters

Image: My foodstory Instagram 

THUKPA

A noodle dish from Indonesia that is also very popular in Malaysia and Singapore

Image source- Freepik

MEE GORENG

A Korean variety of noodles that is prepared by using chewy noodles made from rice flour

Image source- Freepik

JAP CHAE

A testament to the exquisite Thai cuisine and one of the most popular dishes from the country!

PAD THAI

Image source- Freepik

A very popular and delicious noodle wrap that is prevalent in Japan

OMUSOBA

Image source- Freepik

Japanese wheat flour noodles are enriched with oil and have a nutty flavour. Usually served cold with a dipping sauce

SOBA

Image source- Freepik

Sichuan-style noodles served in a spicy sauce with minced pork, chili oil, Sichuan pepper, and scallions

Dan Dan Noodles

Image source- Freepik

