Filled with nutrition, it can be your one of the easiest dinner recipes as it takes only a couple of minutes to prepare
Chicken Noodles
It is spicy, flavorful, and hot that can be made instantly with thin noodles and schezwan sauce
Schezwan Noodles
These are delicious enough to eat with soups or stews. It can be prepared with only a few ingredients
Egg Noodles
It is served at room temperature and the preparation method varies from country to country
Cold Noodles
It is a Chinese style Korean noodle dish that includes sea food or other meats
Jajangmyeon
Japchae
Also known as Korean stir fried glass noodles. It is prepared using beef, vegetables, and sweet potato
It is a Japanese noodle dish that has common flavors of soy sauce and miso
Ramen
This noodle recipe is easy to make and tastes sweet and savory with a string garlic punch
Garlic Noodles
It is a cold savory noodle dish to eat on hot days. You can also use a dip to enhance it's taste
Sesame Noodles
