Mohit K Dixit 

NOVEMBER 08, 2023

10 noodles recipe to try

Lifestyle 

It is a popular Indo-chinese dish that tastes delicious when served with spicy sauce 

Hakka Noodles

Images source- Pexels

Filled with nutrition, it can be your one of the easiest dinner recipes as it takes only a couple of minutes to prepare

Chicken Noodles 

Images source- Pexels

It is spicy, flavorful, and hot that can be made instantly with thin noodles and schezwan sauce

Schezwan Noodles

Images source- Pexels

These are delicious enough to eat with soups or stews. It can be prepared with only a few ingredients 

 Egg Noodles

Images source- Pexels

It is served at room temperature and the preparation method varies from country to country

Cold Noodles

Images source- Pexels

It is a Chinese style Korean noodle dish that includes sea food or other meats

 Jajangmyeon

Images source- Pexels

Japchae

Images source- Pexels

Also known as Korean stir fried glass noodles. It is prepared using beef, vegetables, and sweet potato

It is a Japanese noodle dish that has common flavors of soy sauce and miso

Ramen

Images source- Pexels

This noodle recipe is easy to make and tastes sweet and savory with a string garlic punch

Garlic Noodles

Images source- Pexels

It is a cold savory noodle dish to eat on hot days. You can also use a dip to enhance it's taste

Sesame Noodles

Images source- Pexels

