Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 06, 2024
10 North Indian Breakfast recipes
These parathas stuffed with grated cauliflower, a delightful and filling breakfast option, best served with pickles or chutney
Gobi ka paratha
Image Source: Freepik
A Punjabi classic prepared spicy chickpeas served with soft and fluffy deep-fried bhature, making it a lip-smacking breakfast
Chole Bhature
Image Source: Freepik
Pancakes made from moong dal, stuffed with paneer, and served with chutneys, offering a tasty and protein-rich breakfast option
Paneer Moong dal Cheela
Image Source: Freepik
Quick and filling sandwich filled with a mixture of cottage cheese and spices, perfect for a tasty morning
Paneer toasty
Image Source: Freepik
A popular Punjabi dish featuring spiced chickpeas served with soft and fluffy kulchas, ideal for a hearty breakfast
Image Source: Freepik
Channa Kulcha
Spicy omelette made with eggs, onions, tomatoes, and flavorful spices, a satisfying breakfast spices
Masala omelette
Image Source: Freepik
Pooris stuffed with a delicious moong dal mixture, a special breakfast treat perfect for a delicious start
Dal Bhari Poori
Image Source: Freepik
Mashed potatoes cooked in a flavorful gravy, served with fluffy hot pooris, offering a comforting and delicious breakfast option
Aloo Rasedaar
Image Source: Freepik
Dal Kachori
Image Source: Freepik
Crisp and flaky pastry filled with spiced lentils, a popular street snack across North India, often enjoyed with potato curry
Soft wheat dough with spicy mashed potatoes, stuffed in round parathas, served with butter
Aloo ka paratha
Image Source: Freepik
