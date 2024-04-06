Heading 3

APRIL 06, 2024

10 North Indian Breakfast recipes

These parathas stuffed with grated cauliflower, a delightful and filling breakfast option, best served with pickles or chutney

Gobi ka paratha

Image Source: Freepik

A Punjabi classic prepared spicy chickpeas served with soft and fluffy deep-fried bhature, making it a lip-smacking breakfast

Chole Bhature

Image Source: Freepik

Pancakes made from moong dal, stuffed with paneer, and served with chutneys, offering a tasty and protein-rich breakfast option

Paneer Moong dal Cheela

Image Source: Freepik

Quick and filling sandwich filled with a mixture of cottage cheese and spices, perfect for a tasty morning

Paneer toasty

Image Source: Freepik

A popular Punjabi dish featuring spiced chickpeas served with soft and fluffy kulchas, ideal for a hearty breakfast

Image Source: Freepik

Channa Kulcha

Spicy omelette made with eggs, onions, tomatoes, and flavorful spices, a satisfying breakfast spices

Masala omelette

Image Source: Freepik

Pooris stuffed with a delicious moong dal mixture, a special breakfast treat perfect for a delicious start

Dal Bhari Poori

Image Source: Freepik

Mashed potatoes cooked in a flavorful gravy, served with fluffy hot pooris, offering a comforting and delicious breakfast option

Aloo Rasedaar

Image Source: Freepik

Dal Kachori

Image Source: Freepik

Crisp and flaky pastry filled with spiced lentils, a popular street snack across North India, often enjoyed with potato curry

Soft wheat dough with spicy mashed potatoes, stuffed in round parathas, served with butter

Aloo ka paratha

Image Source: Freepik

