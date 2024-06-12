Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 12, 2024

10 North Indian Desserts You Need to Try

Golden-brown balls made from khoya (dried milk), soaked in a sweet, fragrant sugar syrup flavored with cardamom and rose water

Gulab Jamun

Image Source: Freepik

Crispy, spiral-shaped sweets made from deep-fried batter, soaked in saffron-infused sugar syrup, often enjoyed with rabri (sweet condensed milk)

Jalebi

Image Source: Freepik

Tiny, pearl-like balls of gram flour batter, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup, shaped into round, sweet ladoos often garnished with pistachios and flavored with cardamom

Motichoor Laddoo

Image Source: Freepik

Creamy, dense Indian ice cream made with reduced milk, flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts, typically served on a stick

Kulfi

Image Source: Freepik

A rich, creamy rice pudding made with milk, sugar, rice, and flavored with cardamom, often garnished with nuts and saffron

Image Source: Freepik

Kheer

A warm dessert made from grated carrots cooked with ghee, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts

Gajar ka Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

Round, sweet balls made from roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, often flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts

Besan Laddoo

Image Source: Freepik

Soft, round sweets made from khoya and sugar, flavored with cardamom and often garnished with pistachios or saffron

Peda

Image Source: Freepik

Phirni

Image Source: Freepik

A creamy dessert made from ground rice, milk, and sugar, flavored with cardamom and saffron

Deep-fried pancakes made from flour, milk, and sugar, soaked in sugar syrup and sometimes served with rabri or flavored with fennel seeds and cardamom

Malpua

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here