10 North Indian Desserts You Need to Try
Golden-brown balls made from khoya (dried milk), soaked in a sweet, fragrant sugar syrup flavored with cardamom and rose water
Gulab Jamun
Crispy, spiral-shaped sweets made from deep-fried batter, soaked in saffron-infused sugar syrup, often enjoyed with rabri (sweet condensed milk)
Jalebi
Tiny, pearl-like balls of gram flour batter, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup, shaped into round, sweet ladoos often garnished with pistachios and flavored with cardamom
Motichoor Laddoo
Creamy, dense Indian ice cream made with reduced milk, flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts, typically served on a stick
Kulfi
A rich, creamy rice pudding made with milk, sugar, rice, and flavored with cardamom, often garnished with nuts and saffron
Kheer
A warm dessert made from grated carrots cooked with ghee, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts
Gajar ka Halwa
Round, sweet balls made from roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, often flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts
Besan Laddoo
Soft, round sweets made from khoya and sugar, flavored with cardamom and often garnished with pistachios or saffron
Peda
Phirni
A creamy dessert made from ground rice, milk, and sugar, flavored with cardamom and saffron
Deep-fried pancakes made from flour, milk, and sugar, soaked in sugar syrup and sometimes served with rabri or flavored with fennel seeds and cardamom
Malpua
