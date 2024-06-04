Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 04, 2024

10 North Indian Dishes to Savor

Try this creamy tomato-based curry cooked with tender tikka chicken, cashew nut paste, and loads of butter and fresh cream

Butter Chicken

Image Credits: Freepik

Savor this spicy red meat curry - Laal Maas made with mutton, yogurt, Red Mathania chilies, served with hot Bajra and rice

Laal Maas

Image Credits: Freepik

This popular street food from Punjab and Delhi - Chole Bhature is prepared with chickpeas seasoned with spices, and tastes best with crispy bhaturas

Chole Bhature

Image Credits: Freepik

This slow-cooked mutton curry infused with aromatic spices, known for its flavorful taste, is best combined with pulao

Mutton Rogan Josh

Image Credits: Freepik

Made with spinach and paneer, the palak paneer dish is a delicious curry with simple spices, served with roti or peas pulao

Palak Paneer

Image Credits: Freepik

This famous North Indian dish features kidney beans cooked in a masala gravy of onion, tomatoes, and spices, served with steamed rice and salad

Rajma Chawal

Image Credits: Freepik

A traditional sweet treat made with rice flour, milk, sugar, and dry fruits, Phirni is a popular dessert served in a mud kulhad

Phirni

Image Credits: Freepik

This popular North Indian sweet dish, Kheer is a rice pudding cooked with spices like saffron and cardamom, along with milk, cream, and sugar

Kheer

Image Credits: Freepik

A perfect summer dish, Dahi Bhalla features soft dal vadas topped with curd, chutney, spices, and fresh coriander leaves

Dahi Bhalla

Image Credits: Freepik

This perfect and hot evening time snack, Aloo Samosa has potato stuffing mixed with spices

Aloo samosa

Image Credits: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here