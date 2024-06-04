Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 04, 2024
10 North Indian Dishes to Savor
Try this creamy tomato-based curry cooked with tender tikka chicken, cashew nut paste, and loads of butter and fresh cream
Butter Chicken
Image Credits: Freepik
Savor this spicy red meat curry - Laal Maas made with mutton, yogurt, Red Mathania chilies, served with hot Bajra and rice
Laal Maas
Image Credits: Freepik
This popular street food from Punjab and Delhi - Chole Bhature is prepared with chickpeas seasoned with spices, and tastes best with crispy bhaturas
Chole Bhature
Image Credits: Freepik
This slow-cooked mutton curry infused with aromatic spices, known for its flavorful taste, is best combined with pulao
Mutton Rogan Josh
Image Credits: Freepik
Made with spinach and paneer, the palak paneer dish is a delicious curry with simple spices, served with roti or peas pulao
Palak Paneer
Image Credits: Freepik
This famous North Indian dish features kidney beans cooked in a masala gravy of onion, tomatoes, and spices, served with steamed rice and salad
Rajma Chawal
Image Credits: Freepik
A traditional sweet treat made with rice flour, milk, sugar, and dry fruits, Phirni is a popular dessert served in a mud kulhad
Phirni
Image Credits: Freepik
This popular North Indian sweet dish, Kheer is a rice pudding cooked with spices like saffron and cardamom, along with milk, cream, and sugar
Kheer
Image Credits: Freepik
A perfect summer dish, Dahi Bhalla features soft dal vadas topped with curd, chutney, spices, and fresh coriander leaves
Dahi Bhalla
Image Credits: Freepik
This perfect and hot evening time snack, Aloo Samosa has potato stuffing mixed with spices
Aloo samosa
Image Credits: Freepik
