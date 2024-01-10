Heading 3
JANUARY 10, 2024
10 not-so-popular snacks across India
A visit to Jammu is incomplete if you have not tried this local street food made with Kaladi, a type of matured cheese served with the OG bread, Kulcha
Kaladi Kulcha, Jammu
Image Source: Shutterstock
These deep-fried kachoris are filled with a spiced mixture of moth beans, creating a flavorful and satisfying treat
Multani Moth Kachori, Delhi
Image Source: Shutterstock
These fritters are made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, resulting in a crispy exterior and soft, fluffy interior
Punugulu, Andhra
Image Source: Shutterstock
This steamed Pahadi delicacy is made from wheat flour and stuffed with spices and lentils, making it a filling and wholesome snack
Siddu, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Shutterstock
A steamed dumpling made from rice flour stuffed with a spiced lentil mixture. It is then served with a tangy chutney, making it a delightful and healthy snack choice
Fara, Chhattisgarh
Image Source: Shutterstock
A snack made from boiled chickpeas seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices, providing a flavourful and protein-rich snack option
Kelli Chana, Manipur
Image Source: Shutterstock
Deep-fried meatballs soaked in a spicy curd mix which is spiced with red chilli powder, dal chini, and methi. This is a meaty parody of our very own dahi vada
Keemar Doi Bora, West Bengal
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mohinga is a soothing Burmese soup made with rice noodles and fish, and the soup is topped with fried onions and spices like ginger and garlic
Mohinga, Chennai
Image Source: Shutterstock
The deep-fried kachori is filled with a paste of green peas and lots of chilies and served with fiery hot tomato chutney
Dhuska, Jharkhand
Image Source: Shutterstock
Baida roti is a crispy, fried patty stuffed with spiced meats paired with onions and whipped eggs
Baida Roti, Mumbai
Image Source: Shutterstock
