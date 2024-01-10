Heading 3

10 not-so-popular snacks across India

A visit to Jammu is incomplete if you have not tried this local street food made with Kaladi, a type of matured cheese served with the OG bread, Kulcha

Kaladi Kulcha, Jammu

Image Source: Shutterstock

These deep-fried kachoris are filled with a spiced mixture of moth beans, creating a flavorful and satisfying treat

Multani Moth Kachori, Delhi

Image Source: Shutterstock

These fritters are made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, resulting in a crispy exterior and soft, fluffy interior

Punugulu, Andhra

Image Source: Shutterstock

This steamed Pahadi delicacy is made from wheat flour and stuffed with spices and lentils, making it a filling and wholesome snack

Siddu, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Shutterstock

A steamed dumpling made from rice flour stuffed with a spiced lentil mixture. It is then served with a tangy chutney, making it a delightful and healthy snack choice

Fara, Chhattisgarh

Image Source: Shutterstock

A snack made from boiled chickpeas seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices, providing a flavourful and protein-rich snack option

Kelli Chana, Manipur

Image Source: Shutterstock

Deep-fried meatballs soaked in a spicy curd mix which is spiced with red chilli powder, dal chini, and methi. This is a meaty parody of our very own dahi vada

Keemar Doi Bora, West Bengal

Image Source: Shutterstock

Mohinga is a soothing Burmese soup made with rice noodles and fish, and the soup is topped with fried onions and spices like ginger and garlic

Mohinga, Chennai

Image Source: Shutterstock

The deep-fried kachori is filled with a paste of green peas and lots of chilies and served with fiery hot tomato chutney

Dhuska, Jharkhand

Image Source: Shutterstock

Baida roti is a crispy, fried patty stuffed with spiced meats paired with onions and whipped eggs

Baida Roti, Mumbai

Image Source: Shutterstock

