Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

may 24, 2024

10 Notable quotes by Charles Dickens 

“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor”

#1

Image: pexels

“I loved her against reason, against promise, against peace, against hope, against happiness, against all discouragement that could be”

#2

Image: pexels

“There are books of which the backs and covers are by far the best parts”

#3

Image: pexels

“Have a heart that never hardens, and a temper that never tires, and a touch that never hurts”

#4

Image: pexels

“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another”

#5

Image: pexels

“We need never be ashamed of our tears”

#6

Image: pexels

“What greater gift than the love of a cat”

#7

Image: pexels

“The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again”

#8

Image: pexels

“To conceal anything from those to whom I am attached, is not in my nature. I can never close my lips where I have opened my heart”

#9

Image: pexels

“To conceal anything from those to whom I am attached, is not in my nature. I can never close my lips where I have opened my heart”

#10

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here