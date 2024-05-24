Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
may 24, 2024
10 Notable quotes by Charles Dickens
“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor”
#1
Image: pexels
“I loved her against reason, against promise, against peace, against hope, against happiness, against all discouragement that could be”
#2
Image: pexels
“There are books of which the backs and covers are by far the best parts”
#3
Image: pexels
“Have a heart that never hardens, and a temper that never tires, and a touch that never hurts”
#4
Image: pexels
“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another”
#5
Image: pexels
“We need never be ashamed of our tears”
#6
Image: pexels
“What greater gift than the love of a cat”
#7
Image: pexels
“The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again”
#8
Image: pexels
“To conceal anything from those to whom I am attached, is not in my nature. I can never close my lips where I have opened my heart”
#9
Image: pexels
“To conceal anything from those to whom I am attached, is not in my nature. I can never close my lips where I have opened my heart”
#10
Image: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.