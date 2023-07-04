Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
July 04, 2023
10 Nutrients That Reduces Dark Circles
Vitamin K helps improve blood circulation and reduces the appearance of dark circles by strengthening the blood vessels in the under-eye area
Image: Pexels
Vitamin K
Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps brighten the skin and reduce pigmentation. It also supports collagen production, which can improve the appearance of dark circles
Image: Pexels
Vitamin C
Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that protects the skin from damage caused by free radicals. It can help reduce inflammation and promote healing, which can contribute to the reduction of dark circles
Vitamin E
Image: Pexels
Vitamin B12 helps in the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to the skin. Sufficient oxygen supply can minimize the appearance of dark circles
Vitamin B 12
Image: Pexels
Iron
Image: Pexels
Iron deficiency can lead to poor oxygen circulation and contribute to the formation of dark circles. Consuming foods rich in iron, such as leafy greens and legumes, can help combat this deficiency
Image: Pexels
Folic Acid
Folic acid, or vitamin B9, plays a role in healthy blood cell production. Adequate levels of folic acid can contribute to improved blood flow and reduce the appearance of dark circles
Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce puffiness and inflammation around the eyes, which are common factors contributing to dark circles
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Image: Pexels
Zinc is essential for maintaining healthy skin and can help reduce the appearance of dark circles. It supports the production of collagen and aids in the repair of damaged tissues
Zinc
Image: Pexels
Cucumber Extract
Image: Pexels
Cucumber extract is known for its soothing and hydrating properties. It can help reduce puffiness and refresh the under-eye area, minimizing the appearance of dark circles
Image: Pexels
Green tea contains antioxidants and tannins that help shrink blood vessels and reduce fluid retention, which can contribute to the reduction of dark circles
Green Tea Extract
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.