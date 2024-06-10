Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 10, 2024

10 Oatmeal Face Packs for Glowing Skin

Mix oatmeal with honey. Apply to face, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse with warm water

Oatmeal & Honey Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Combine oatmeal and yoghurt. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water

Oatmeal & Yoghurt Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mash banana and mix with oatmeal. Apply, let sit for 15 minutes, and rinse with warm water

Oatmeal & Banana Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mix oatmeal with milk to form a paste. Apply to face, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Oatmeal & Milk Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mix oatmeal and lemon juice. Apply to face, let sit for 15 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water

Image Source: Freepik

Oatmeal & Lemon Face Pack

Blend cucumber and mix with oatmeal. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Oatmeal & Cucumber Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Combine oatmeal, turmeric, and yogurt. Apply, let sit for 15 minutes, and rinse with warm water

Oatmeal & Turmeric Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Mix oatmeal with aloe vera gel. Apply to face, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Oatmeal & Aloe Vera Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Oatmeal & Rose Water Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

Combine oatmeal and rose water. Apply, let sit for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water

Mix oatmeal with egg white. Apply to face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water

Oatmeal & Egg White Face Pack

Image Source: Freepik

