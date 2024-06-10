Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 10, 2024
10 Oatmeal Face Packs for Glowing Skin
Mix oatmeal with honey. Apply to face, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse with warm water
Oatmeal & Honey Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Combine oatmeal and yoghurt. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water
Oatmeal & Yoghurt Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mash banana and mix with oatmeal. Apply, let sit for 15 minutes, and rinse with warm water
Oatmeal & Banana Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix oatmeal with milk to form a paste. Apply to face, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Oatmeal & Milk Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix oatmeal and lemon juice. Apply to face, let sit for 15 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water
Image Source: Freepik
Oatmeal & Lemon Face Pack
Blend cucumber and mix with oatmeal. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Oatmeal & Cucumber Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Combine oatmeal, turmeric, and yogurt. Apply, let sit for 15 minutes, and rinse with warm water
Oatmeal & Turmeric Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Mix oatmeal with aloe vera gel. Apply to face, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Oatmeal & Aloe Vera Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Oatmeal & Rose Water Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
Combine oatmeal and rose water. Apply, let sit for 15 minutes, and rinse with cool water
Mix oatmeal with egg white. Apply to face, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse with lukewarm water
Oatmeal & Egg White Face Pack
Image Source: Freepik
