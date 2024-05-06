10 off-beat hill stations in india

Nestled in the lush greenery of Kerala, Munnar is a popular hill station known for its tea plantations and scenic beauty. You can explore the scenic tea plantations, visit the Echo Point for stunning views, and trek to the top of Anamudi, the highest peak in South India
MUNNAR, KERALA
Surrounded by snow-capped mountains and lush greenery, Ravangla is a quaint town known for its Buddhist monasteries and pristine natural beauty, offering peace and tranquility amidst the mountains. You can visit Ralong Monastery, trek to Maenam Hill, and explore the Buddha Park as well
RAVANGLA, SIKKIM
Kanatal offers breathtaking views of the snow-covered peaks of the Garhwal Himalayas, providing an idyllic setting for camping, trekking, and nature walks. You can camp under the stars at Kanatal Meadows, trek to Surkanda Devi Temple for panoramic views, and explore the Kodia Jungle for its wildlife
KANATAL, UTTARAKHAND
Lansdowne offers panoramic views of the snow-capped Himalayas and dense oak forests, attracting nature lovers and history buffs. You can visit the War Memorial for its historical significance, trek to Snow Viewpoint for panoramic vistas, and enjoy boating in Bhulla Lake
LANSDOWNE, UTTARAKHAND
Bir is a village situated in the Kangra Valley, surrounded by towering mountains and lush forests, attracting adventure enthusiasts. You can experience paragliding from Bir Billing, visit the Deer Park Institute, and explore the Tibetan Colony for its cultural significance
BIR, HIMACHAL PRADESH
Hidden away in the Garhwal Himalayas, Chakrata is a quaint hill station surrounded by thick forests and meandering streams, ideal for solitude and adventure. You can explore Tiger Falls, trek to Budher Caves for adventure, and visit Deoban for stunning sunset views
CHAKRATA, UTTARAKHAND
Chail offers mesmerizing views of the surrounding mountains and valleys, providing a peaceful retreat from city life. You can visit the Chail Palace for its architecture and history, trek to Kali Ka Tibba for panoramic views, and enjoy horse riding in the lush green valleys
CHAIL, HIMACHAL PRADESH
Coonoor is known for its tea estates, scenic viewpoints, and pleasant climate, offering serenity amidst nature. You can ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway for breathtaking views, visit Sim's Park for its unique botanical gardens, and trek to Dolphin's Nose for panoramic vistas
COONOOR, TAMIL NADU
KANCHENJUNGA MOUNTAINS, SIKKIM
Home to the third highest peak in the world, the Kanchenjunga Mountains offer breathtaking vistas and diverse flora and fauna, attracting trekkers and nature enthusiasts
Tawang is home to many glacial lakes and is known for its stunning monasteries and scenic beauty, offering a unique blend of natural and cultural attractions