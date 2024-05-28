Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
may 28, 2024
10 Oldest forts in India
The Red Fort in Delhi- made of red sandstone is the place where Mughal emperors lived until 1857 and has a famous gate called Lahore Gate
Red Fort
Image Source: Freepik
The historical place with palaces and temples known as Agra Fort in Agra has a beautiful Lotus temple made of marble
Agra Fort
Image Source: Freepik
Also known as “Jhansi Rani ka Quila”, Jhansi fort is a reminder of the brave Rajput kings, is on a rocky hill, and has ten gates
Jhansi Fort
Image Source: Freepik
Chittorgarh Fort in Chittorgarh sits on a hill and is famous for its various temples, palaces, and towers
Chittorgarh fort
Image Source: Freepik
This fort looks mesmerizing with its fascinating paintings and sculptures and has a museum that showcases old Hindu and Jain sculptures
Gwalior Fort
Image Source: Freepik
Built by the Kratoch dynasty- Kangra Fort is among the oldest forts in the Himalayas that have served as the seat of Kangra rulers
Kangra fort
Image Source: Freepik
This first English fortress in India now houses the Tamil Nadu Legislative assemble and many other government offices
Fort St. George
Image Source: Freepik
This fort in Jaipur was built by Maharaja Jai Singh II and offers enchanting views of the surrounding nature
Jaigarh fort
Image Source: Freepik
This fort having the second-longest continuous wall is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was built by Rama Kumbha
Kumbhalgarh fort
Image Source: Freepik
This fort famous for its powerful military architecture and strategic location is located in Bihar
Rohtas fort
Image Source: Freepik
Note: Some images used in the story are only for representational purposes
Disclaimer
Image Source: Freepik
