Priyanshi Shah

Travel

may 28, 2024

10 Oldest forts in India

The Red Fort in Delhi- made of red sandstone is the place where Mughal emperors lived until 1857 and has a famous gate called Lahore Gate

Red Fort

The historical place with palaces and temples known as Agra Fort in Agra has a beautiful Lotus temple made of marble

Agra Fort

Also known as “Jhansi Rani ka Quila”, Jhansi fort is a reminder of the brave Rajput kings, is on a rocky hill, and has ten gates

Jhansi Fort

Chittorgarh Fort in Chittorgarh sits on a hill and is famous for its various temples, palaces, and towers

Chittorgarh fort

This fort looks mesmerizing with its fascinating paintings and sculptures and has a museum that showcases old Hindu and Jain sculptures

Gwalior Fort

Built by the Kratoch dynasty- Kangra Fort is among the oldest forts in the Himalayas that have served as the seat of Kangra rulers

Kangra fort

This first English fortress in India now houses the Tamil Nadu Legislative assemble and many other government offices

Fort St. George

This fort in Jaipur was built by Maharaja Jai Singh II and offers enchanting views of the surrounding nature

Jaigarh fort

This fort having the second-longest continuous wall is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was built by Rama Kumbha

Kumbhalgarh fort

This fort famous for its powerful military architecture and strategic location is located in Bihar

Rohtas fort

