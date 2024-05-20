Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 20, 2024
10 Oldest Indian Spices
Hails from the coastal regions of Goa and Mangalore, and it is thought to be a variation of the Portuguese spice blend "piri-piri"
BAFAT MASALA
Not many know, but char magaz, made of 4 seeds, has a very vital role in giving a delightful and creamy touch to Mughlai curries
CHAR MAGAZ
A Bengali cuisine favourite, it's a combination of five whole spices: fenugreek seeds, nigella seeds, cumin seeds, black mustard seeds, and fennel seeds
PANCH PHORAN
Once made from scratch at home, this blend is all about getting the proportions of different spices right
SAMBHAR MASALA
The all-purpose spice blend- the most important and most used blend of essential spices
GARAM MASALA
Commonly called rasam masala, it is made with coconut oil, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, dried red chillies, asafoetida and turmeric
UDUPI SAARU PODI
Created by the Chettiar community from the Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu to create the rich flavours of Chettinad cuisine
CHETTINAD MASALA
A Maharashtrian cuisine blend, it consists of coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaves, and sesame seeds
GODA MASALA
GOAN CAFREAL MASALA
An authentic spice blend with Portuguese roots, this masala is used particularly in the preparation of chicken
Biryani Masala includes cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, cumin, coriander, black pepper, and bay leaves, adding flavour and aroma to biryani dishes
BIRYANI MASALA
