may 20, 2024

10 Oldest Indian Spices

Hails from the coastal regions of Goa and Mangalore, and it is thought to be a variation of the Portuguese spice blend "piri-piri"

BAFAT MASALA

Not many know, but char magaz, made of 4 seeds, has a very vital role in giving a delightful and creamy touch to Mughlai curries

CHAR MAGAZ

A Bengali cuisine favourite, it's a combination of five whole spices: fenugreek seeds, nigella seeds, cumin seeds, black mustard seeds, and fennel seeds

PANCH PHORAN

Once made from scratch at home, this blend is all about getting the proportions of different spices right

SAMBHAR MASALA

The all-purpose spice blend- the most important and most used blend of essential spices

GARAM MASALA

Commonly called rasam masala, it is made with coconut oil, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, dried red chillies, asafoetida and turmeric

UDUPI SAARU PODI

Created by the Chettiar community from the Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu to create the rich flavours of Chettinad cuisine

CHETTINAD MASALA

A Maharashtrian cuisine blend, it consists of coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaves, and sesame seeds

GODA MASALA

GOAN CAFREAL MASALA

An authentic spice blend with Portuguese roots, this masala is used particularly in the preparation of chicken

Biryani Masala includes cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, cumin, coriander, black pepper, and bay leaves, adding flavour and aroma to biryani dishes

BIRYANI MASALA 

