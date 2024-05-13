Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 13, 2024

10 one-minute Vodka cocktails

A zesty blend of vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice, served in a copper mug for a refreshing kick

Moscow Mule

Image Source: Freepik

A fruity delight mixing vodka, peach, cranberry, and orange for a wholesome sip

Sex on the beach

Image Source: Freepik

Indulge in the rich flavors of vodka and coffee liquor over ice, perfect for coffee lovers

Black Russian

Image Source: Freepik

Tangy and sophisticated, this cocktail combines vodka, cranberry, triple sec, and lime juice for a balanced taste

Cosmopolitan

Image Source: Freepik

A classic combo of vodka and orange juice, with room for creativity by adding cranberry or pineapple juice

Image Source: Freepik

Screwdriver

Creamy and luxurious, blending vodka, coffee, liqueur, and cream for a smooth sip

White Russian

Image Source: Freepik

Shaken to perfection, this martini mixes vodka, cranberry, triple sec, and lime juice for a classy drink

Cosmopolitan martini

Image Source: Freepik

Vibrant and tropical, mixing vodka, blue curacao, lemonade, and soda water garnished with a cherry or lemon slide

Blue Lagoon

Image Source: Freepik

Lemon drop martini

Image Source: Freepik

Citrusy and sweet, this martini mixes vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup with a sugary rim for extra flavor 

A refreshing summer treat combining vodka, watermelon juice, lime juice, and soda water, garnished with a slice of watermelon

Watermelon vodka cooler

Image Source: Freepik

Alcohol consumption is injurious to health 

Disclaimer

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here