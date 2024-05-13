Heading 3
10 one-minute Vodka cocktails
A zesty blend of vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice, served in a copper mug for a refreshing kick
Moscow Mule
A fruity delight mixing vodka, peach, cranberry, and orange for a wholesome sip
Sex on the beach
Indulge in the rich flavors of vodka and coffee liquor over ice, perfect for coffee lovers
Black Russian
Tangy and sophisticated, this cocktail combines vodka, cranberry, triple sec, and lime juice for a balanced taste
Cosmopolitan
A classic combo of vodka and orange juice, with room for creativity by adding cranberry or pineapple juice
Screwdriver
Creamy and luxurious, blending vodka, coffee, liqueur, and cream for a smooth sip
White Russian
Shaken to perfection, this martini mixes vodka, cranberry, triple sec, and lime juice for a classy drink
Cosmopolitan martini
Vibrant and tropical, mixing vodka, blue curacao, lemonade, and soda water garnished with a cherry or lemon slide
Blue Lagoon
Lemon drop martini
Citrusy and sweet, this martini mixes vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup with a sugary rim for extra flavor
A refreshing summer treat combining vodka, watermelon juice, lime juice, and soda water, garnished with a slice of watermelon
Watermelon vodka cooler
Alcohol consumption is injurious to health
