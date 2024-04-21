Heading 3

Jiya Surana

APRIL 21, 2024

10 one-pot egg delicacies 

Originating from North Africa and features poached eggs in a flavorful tomato and bell pepper stew, spiced with cumin, paprika, and chili

Shakshuka

Transforming ordinary fried rice into an exquisite dish, this is a quick and flavorful one-pot wonder

Egg fried rice

A renowned and easily prepared dish in Indian cuisine, showcasing boiled eggs simmered in a fragrant mix of tomatoes, onions, and spices

Egg curry

Packed with protein and flavor, this combines eggs with fresh veggies, cheese, and herbs, offering a versatile and delicious dish

Egg casserole

This is a quick dish that combines fluffy couscous, fresh veggies, and perfectly cooked eggs, in a blend of textures and flavors

Egg couscous bowl

A classic Italian egg dish, this is a large steamed medley of ingredients like vegetables, cheese, and herbs and lots of whipped eggs

Frittata

Packed with protein, fiber-rich quinoa, and vibrant veggies, this quick-fix dish marries the wholesome goodness of eggs with a diverse medley of flavors

Egg and vegetable quinoa

Egg Drop Soup

A comforting and light soup made by slowly pouring beaten eggs into simmering broth with seasonings

Cheesy Egg Quesadilla

A quick and tasty quesadilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, and your choice of toppings, all cooked in one pan

Egg Noodles

A quick and easy stir-fry dish made with eggs, noodles, vegetables, and sauces, all cooked in a single pot or wok

