Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 09, 2024
10 Onion recipes to try
Onion stuffed with flavorful spices, and baked until tender and delicious, tastes the best for a satisfying dinner
Bhuna Pyaaz
A creamy yogurt dish mixed with cumin, chilies, and chopped onion, a perfect refreshment for hot summer days
Pyaar ka raita
A fluffy omelet made with eggs, spices, and onions topped with melted cheese, perfect for a special treat
Cheese onion omelet
A comforting soup made by caramelizing onions until, they’re sweet and rich, a perfect dish for cozy evenings
French onion soup
A savory jam made by cooking onion until they’re soft and caramelized, a tasty condiment that goes well with bread and sandwiches
Onion marmalade
Soft and flavorful kebabs made with onions and spices served as appetizers with a tangy sauce
Pyaaz ke kebab
Sliced onions coated in a crispy batter and fried until golden brown, making it a crunchy and addictive snack recipe
Onion rings
A fragrant rice dish made with caramelized onions and a hint of cinnamon, a perfect light side dish for brunch
Brown rice onion pilaf
Pyar ke pakode
Crispy fritters made with onions and spices, perfect for munching on during tea time or as a quick snack
A South Indian dish consisting of a thin and crispy dosa topped with a mixture of onion and green chilies, served with coconut chutney or sambhar
Onion rava dosa
