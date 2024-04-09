Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 09, 2024

10 Onion recipes to try

Onion stuffed with flavorful spices, and baked until tender and delicious, tastes the best for a satisfying dinner

Bhuna Pyaaz

Image Source: Freepik

A creamy yogurt dish mixed with cumin, chilies, and chopped onion, a perfect refreshment for hot summer days

Pyaar ka raita

Image Source: Freepik

A fluffy omelet made with eggs, spices, and onions topped with melted cheese, perfect for a special treat

Cheese onion omelet

Image Source: Freepik

A comforting soup made by caramelizing onions until, they’re sweet and rich, a perfect dish for cozy evenings

French onion soup

Image Source: Freepik

A savory jam made by cooking onion until they’re soft and caramelized, a tasty condiment that goes well with bread and sandwiches

Image Source: Freepik

Onion marmalade

Soft and flavorful kebabs made with onions and spices served as appetizers with a tangy sauce

Pyaaz ke kebab

Image Source: Freepik

Sliced onions coated in a crispy batter and fried until golden brown, making it a crunchy and addictive snack recipe

Onion rings

Image Source: Freepik

A fragrant rice dish made with caramelized onions and a hint of cinnamon, a perfect light side dish for brunch

Brown rice onion pilaf

Image Source: Freepik

Pyar ke pakode

Image Source: Freepik

Crispy fritters made with onions and spices, perfect for munching on during tea time or as a quick snack

A South Indian dish consisting of a thin and crispy dosa topped with a mixture of onion and green chilies, served with coconut chutney or sambhar

Onion rava dosa

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here