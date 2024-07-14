Heading 3
10 opening lines for online conversation
You played a surprising role in my dream last night. Want to know what it was like?
#1
Coffee or tea? Then say: “Great, let’s grab one this weekend”
#2
Do you know what really caught my attention about you?
#3
I noticed something about your photo
#4
Send me a GIF that represents your personality
#5
If you could travel in the past, what is that one thing you would like to change?
#6
You know what I find interesting about you?
#7
What’s your one secret that you haven’t shared with anyone?
#8
Can you recommend any movies or series to watch tonight?
#9
You have that look that could make anyone curious about you
#10
