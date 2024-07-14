Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 14, 2024

10 opening lines for online conversation

You played a surprising role in my dream last night. Want to know what it was like?

#1

Image: Freepik

Coffee or tea? Then say: “Great, let’s grab one this weekend”

#2

Image: Freepik

Do you know what really caught my attention about you?

#3

Image: Freepik

I noticed something about your photo

#4

Image: Freepik

Send me a GIF that represents your personality

#5

Image: Freepik

If you could travel in the past, what is that one thing you would like to change?

Image: Freepik

#6

You know what I find interesting about you?

#7

Image: Freepik

What’s your one secret that you haven’t shared with anyone?

#8

Image: Freepik

Can you recommend any movies or series to watch tonight?

#9

Image: Freepik

You have that look that could make anyone curious about you

#10

Image: Freepik

