july 09, 2024

10 orange peel face masks to transform your skin 

Mix 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 2 tbsp yogurt. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse. This brightens skin and reduces dark spots

Orange Peel and Yogurt Mask

Combine 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp honey. Apply, let sit for 20 minutes, then wash off. Hydrates and rejuvenates skin

Orange Peel and Honey Mask

Mix 1 tbsp orange peel powder with a pinch of turmeric powder and 2 tbsp milk. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse. Brightens and evens skin tone

Orange Peel and Turmeric Mask

Blend 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 2 tbsp aloe vera gel. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse. Soothes and moisturizes skin

Orange Peel and Aloe Vera Mask

Mix 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp oatmeal and water to form a paste. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse. Exfoliates and brightens skin

Orange Peel and Oatmeal Mask

Combine 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp multani mitti and water. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse. Cleanses and refreshes skin

Orange Peel and Multani Mitti Mask

Mix 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp sandalwood powder and water. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse. Soothes and evens skin tone

Orange Peel and Sandalwood Mask

Combine 1 tbsp orange peel powder with rose water to make a paste. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse. Refreshes and tones skin

Orange Peel and Rose Water Mask

Orange Peel and Gram Flour Mask

Mix 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp gram flour and water. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse. Brightens and smooths skin

Combine 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp coconut oil. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse. Nourishes and adds glow to skin

Orange Peel and Coconut Oil Mask

