Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 09, 2024
10 orange peel face masks to transform your skin
Mix 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 2 tbsp yogurt. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, and rinse. This brightens skin and reduces dark spots
Orange Peel and Yogurt Mask
Combine 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp honey. Apply, let sit for 20 minutes, then wash off. Hydrates and rejuvenates skin
Orange Peel and Honey Mask
Mix 1 tbsp orange peel powder with a pinch of turmeric powder and 2 tbsp milk. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse. Brightens and evens skin tone
Orange Peel and Turmeric Mask
Blend 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 2 tbsp aloe vera gel. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse. Soothes and moisturizes skin
Orange Peel and Aloe Vera Mask
Mix 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp oatmeal and water to form a paste. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse. Exfoliates and brightens skin
Orange Peel and Oatmeal Mask
Combine 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp multani mitti and water. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse. Cleanses and refreshes skin
Orange Peel and Multani Mitti Mask
Mix 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp sandalwood powder and water. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse. Soothes and evens skin tone
Orange Peel and Sandalwood Mask
Combine 1 tbsp orange peel powder with rose water to make a paste. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse. Refreshes and tones skin
Orange Peel and Rose Water Mask
Orange Peel and Gram Flour Mask
Mix 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp gram flour and water. Apply, leave for 20 minutes, then rinse. Brightens and smooths skin
Combine 1 tbsp orange peel powder with 1 tbsp coconut oil. Apply, leave for 15 minutes, then rinse. Nourishes and adds glow to skin
Orange Peel and Coconut Oil Mask
