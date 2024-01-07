10 orange recipes to try

Elevate your seafood game with a zesty orange glaze. The citrusy notes perfectly complement the rich flavors of salmon, creating a dish that's both light and satisfying
Orange Glazed Salmon
Stir up a burst of flavors with orange-infused chicken stir-fry. The tangy citrus sauce adds a delightful twist to this quick and colorful meal
Orange Chicken Stir-Fry
Start your day on a refreshing note with an orange creamsicle smoothie. Blending oranges with yogurt and a touch of vanilla creates a creamy and citrusy concoction
Orange Creamsicle Smoothie
A delightful twist on the classic pound cake, incorporating the citrusy essence of orange peels. This cake is a perfect treat for those who appreciate the vibrant taste of oranges in a dense and satisfying dessert
Orange peel pound cake
A classic and refreshing beverage made by extracting the liquid from fresh oranges. Known for its vibrant flavor and high vitamin C content, is a popular choice for a healthy and invigorating drink
Orange juice
Roast chicken takes on a new dimension with the addition of zesty orange and fragrant rosemary. The combination creates a savory and aromatic masterpiece that's perfect for a special dinner
Orange Rosemary Roast Chicken
A delightful spread made by cooking oranges with sugar until they reach a thick, spreadable consistency. The result is a sweet and tangy jam with a vibrant citrus flavor
Orange jam
Embrace a meatless option with orange teriyaki tofu. The marinade adds a zingy twist to the tofu, making it a flavorful and satisfying dish
Orange Teriyaki Tofu
Orange meringue pie
A citrusy twist on the classic lemon meringue pie. The pie typically consists of three main components: a zesty orange-flavored filling, a flaky pie crust, and a billowy meringue topping
Cool down with a refreshing orange sorbet. This vibrant and citrus-packed dessert is the perfect way to end a meal on a light and sweet note