Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

December 30, 2023

10 orange recipes to try

Elevate your seafood game with a zesty orange glaze. The citrusy notes perfectly complement the rich flavors of salmon, creating a dish that's both light and satisfying

Orange Glazed Salmon

Image Source: Pexels

Stir up a burst of flavors with orange-infused chicken stir-fry. The tangy citrus sauce adds a delightful twist to this quick and colorful meal

Orange Chicken Stir-Fry

Image Source: Pexels

Start your day on a refreshing note with an orange creamsicle smoothie. Blending oranges with yogurt and a touch of vanilla creates a creamy and citrusy concoction

Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

Image Source: Pexels

A delightful twist on the classic pound cake, incorporating the citrusy essence of orange peels. This cake is a perfect treat for those who appreciate the vibrant taste of oranges in a dense and satisfying dessert

Orange peel pound cake 

Image Source: Pexels

A classic and refreshing beverage made by extracting the liquid from fresh oranges. Known for its vibrant flavor and high vitamin C content, is a popular choice for a healthy and invigorating drink

Image Source: Pexels

Orange juice 

Roast chicken takes on a new dimension with the addition of zesty orange and fragrant rosemary. The combination creates a savory and aromatic masterpiece that's perfect for a special dinner

Orange Rosemary Roast Chicken

Image Source: Pexels

A delightful spread made by cooking oranges with sugar until they reach a thick, spreadable consistency. The result is a sweet and tangy jam with a vibrant citrus flavor

Orange jam 

Image Source: Pexels

Embrace a meatless option with orange teriyaki tofu. The marinade adds a zingy twist to the tofu, making it a flavorful and satisfying dish

Orange Teriyaki Tofu

Image Source: Pexels

Orange meringue pie 

Image Source: Pexels

A citrusy twist on the classic lemon meringue pie. The pie typically consists of three main components: a zesty orange-flavored filling, a flaky pie crust, and a billowy meringue topping

Cool down with a refreshing orange sorbet. This vibrant and citrus-packed dessert is the perfect way to end a meal on a light and sweet note

Orange Sorbet

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here