NOVEMBER 10, 2023
10 Outdoor Games to play
Football is one of the most popular sport in which two teams of 11 players try to pass the ball into the goal of their rivals
Football
Image Source: Pexels
Indians are mad about cricket. Every next boy or girl can be easily seen playing the sport in the field
Cricket
Image Source: Pexels
In this sport, two teams compete against one another by batting a ball back and forth over a high net to get it to land inside their opponents' playing area
Volleyball
Image Source: Pexels
Also referred to as hu-tu-tu, Kabaddi is among the most popular outdoor games in India. It is played between two teams on opposing halves of a field or court
Kabaddi
Image Source: Pexels
In the racket sport of badminton, quick wrist and arm motions are necessary. A feathered shuttlecock is used to play it
Badminton
Image Source: Pexels
It is a methodical exercise performance that calls for athleticism, agility, and flexibility
Gymnastics
Image Source: Pexels
It is a ball and sticks outdoor game in which players use curved sticks to strike a small, hard ball into the goal of their opponent
Hockey
Image Source: Pexels
It can be played on courts that are both indoors and outside. In this game, two teams compete for points by attempting to pass the ball into a hoop
Basketball
Image Source: Pexels
Golf is a club-and-ball sport in which players use various clubs to hit balls into a series of holes on a course in as few strokes as possible
Golf
Image Source: Pexels
It is a team sport in which two teams of seven players each pass a ball using their hands to throw it into the goal of the other team
Handball
Image Source: Pexels
