Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

10 Outdoor Games to play

Football is one of the most popular sport in which two teams of 11 players try to pass the ball into the goal of their rivals

Football

Image Source: Pexels 

Indians are mad about cricket. Every next boy or girl can be easily seen playing the sport in the field

Cricket

Image Source: Pexels 

In this sport, two teams compete against one another by batting a ball back and forth over a high net to get it to land inside their opponents' playing area

Volleyball

Image Source: Pexels 

Also referred to as hu-tu-tu, Kabaddi is among the most popular outdoor games in India. It is played between two teams on opposing halves of a field or court 

Kabaddi

Image Source: Pexels 

In the racket sport of badminton, quick wrist and arm motions are necessary. A feathered shuttlecock is used to play it

Badminton

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a methodical exercise performance that calls for athleticism, agility, and flexibility

Gymnastics

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a ball and sticks outdoor game in which players use curved sticks to strike a small, hard ball into the goal of their opponent

Hockey

Image Source: Pexels 

It can be played on courts that are both indoors and outside. In this game, two teams compete for points by attempting to pass the ball into a hoop

Basketball

Image Source: Pexels 

Golf is a club-and-ball sport in which players use various clubs to hit balls into a series of holes on a course in as few strokes as possible

Golf

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a team sport in which two teams of seven players each pass a ball using their hands to throw it into the goal of the other team

Handball

Image Source: Pexels 

