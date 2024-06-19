Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

JUNE 19, 2024

10 Overnight Hair Masks for Intensive Repair 

Mix 2 tbsp of coconut oil with 1 tbsp of honey, apply to your hair, cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Deeply moisturizes and strengthens hair

 Coconut Oil and Honey Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Blend 2 tbsp of olive oil with 1 egg, apply to hair, cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Nourishes and repairs damaged hair

Olive Oil and Egg Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Mash 1 ripe avocado and 1 banana, apply to hair, cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Hydrates and adds shine to hair

 Avocado and Banana Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 tbsp of almond oil, apply to hair, cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Soothes scalp and promotes hair growth

 Aloe Vera and Almond Oil Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Yogurt and Honey Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Combine 2 tbsp of yogurt with 1 tbsp of honey, Apply to hair , cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Conditions and reduces frizz

Mix 2 tbsp of shea butter with 1 tbsp of coconut oil, Apply to hair , cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Softens and revitalizes dry hair

 Shea Butter and Coconut Oil Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Blend 2 tbsp of castor oil with 2 tbsp of olive oil, apply to hair, cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Boosts hair growth and strengthens roots

Castor Oil and Olive Oil Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Steep 2 green tea bags in hot water, cool, and mix with 2 tbsp of coconut oil, Apply to hair , cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Reduces hair loss and adds shine

Green Tea and Coconut Oil Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Soak 2 tbsp of fenugreek seeds overnight, grind into a paste, mix with 2 tbsp of yogurt, Apply to hair , cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Treats dandruff and promotes hair health

 Fenugreek and Yogurt Mask

Image Source: Freepik

Mix 2 tbsp of honey with 2 tbsp of milk, Apply to hair , cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Adds moisture and improves texture

Honey and Milk Mask

Image Source: Freepik

