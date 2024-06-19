Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUNE 19, 2024
10 Overnight Hair Masks for Intensive Repair
Mix 2 tbsp of coconut oil with 1 tbsp of honey, apply to your hair, cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Deeply moisturizes and strengthens hair
Coconut Oil and Honey Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Blend 2 tbsp of olive oil with 1 egg, apply to hair, cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Nourishes and repairs damaged hair
Olive Oil and Egg Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Mash 1 ripe avocado and 1 banana, apply to hair, cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Hydrates and adds shine to hair
Avocado and Banana Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel with 1 tbsp of almond oil, apply to hair, cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Soothes scalp and promotes hair growth
Aloe Vera and Almond Oil Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Yogurt and Honey Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Combine 2 tbsp of yogurt with 1 tbsp of honey, Apply to hair , cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Conditions and reduces frizz
Mix 2 tbsp of shea butter with 1 tbsp of coconut oil, Apply to hair , cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Softens and revitalizes dry hair
Shea Butter and Coconut Oil Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Blend 2 tbsp of castor oil with 2 tbsp of olive oil, apply to hair, cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Boosts hair growth and strengthens roots
Castor Oil and Olive Oil Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Steep 2 green tea bags in hot water, cool, and mix with 2 tbsp of coconut oil, Apply to hair , cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Reduces hair loss and adds shine
Green Tea and Coconut Oil Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Soak 2 tbsp of fenugreek seeds overnight, grind into a paste, mix with 2 tbsp of yogurt, Apply to hair , cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Treats dandruff and promotes hair health
Fenugreek and Yogurt Mask
Image Source: Freepik
Mix 2 tbsp of honey with 2 tbsp of milk, Apply to hair , cover with a shower cap, and leave overnight. Adds moisture and improves texture
Honey and Milk Mask
Image Source: Freepik
