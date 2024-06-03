Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 03, 2024
10 painful questions to ask yourself
Am I working with them or seeing them as a competitor?
Am I being manipulative by controlling the other person’s thoughts, feelings, or actions?
Am I trying to make this person save me from my own uncomfortable emotions and insecurities?
Am I being the real me with them or just pretending so they like me?
Is this fight because of a problem in our relationship or because of my insecurities?
Am I giving myself and my partner enough space to live their own independent lives?
Am I using this person to avoid or distract from uncomfortable emotions?
Do I love him or just keep him as an option because he loves me?
Do I fully accept this person as they currently are in this moment?
Am I being too nice because I want to be friends with them?
