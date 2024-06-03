Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 03, 2024

10 painful questions to ask yourself

Am I working with them or seeing them as a competitor?

#1

Image Source: Freepik

Am I being manipulative by controlling the other person’s thoughts, feelings, or actions?

#2

Image Source: Freepik

Am I trying to make this person save me from my own uncomfortable emotions and insecurities?

#3

Image Source: Freepik

Am I being the real me with them or just pretending so they like me?

#4

Image Source: Freepik

Is this fight because of a problem in our relationship or because of my insecurities?

#5

Image Source: Freepik

Am I giving myself and my partner enough space to live their own independent lives?

#6

Image Source: Freepik

Am I using this person to avoid or distract from uncomfortable emotions?

#7

Image Source: Freepik

Do I love him or just keep him as an option because he loves me?

#8

Image Source: Freepik

Do I fully accept this person as they currently are in this moment?

#9

Image Source: Freepik

Am I being too nice because I want to be friends with them?

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here