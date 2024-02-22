Heading 3

10 pancake recipes to try

A timeless favorite, light and fluffy with a hint of tanginess from buttermilk

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

Add fresh or frozen blueberries to your pancake batter for bursts of juicy sweetness

Blueberry Pancakes

Indulgent and delicious, these pancakes are studded with chocolate chips for a decadent treat

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Mash ripe bananas into the batter for naturally sweet and moist pancakes

Banana Pancakes

For a healthier option, use whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour for nuttier and heartier pancakes

Whole Wheat Pancakes

Creamy ricotta cheese and bright lemon zest make these pancakes extra flavorful and rich

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Incorporate oats into the batter for added texture and a wholesome twist

Oatmeal Pancakes

Mix peanut butter into the batter and cook until golden brown. Drizzle with chocolate syrup for an extra treat

Peanut Butter Pancakes

Red Velvet Pancakes

These pancakes are a decadent twist on the classic dessert. Add cocoa powder and red food coloring to the batter. Top with cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of chocolate shavings

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

Grate an apple into the batter and sprinkle with cinnamon for a cozy and comforting pancake. Serve with a dollop of yogurt or a drizzle of caramel sauce

