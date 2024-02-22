Heading 3
10 pancake recipes to try
A timeless favorite, light and fluffy with a hint of tanginess from buttermilk
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
Add fresh or frozen blueberries to your pancake batter for bursts of juicy sweetness
Blueberry Pancakes
Indulgent and delicious, these pancakes are studded with chocolate chips for a decadent treat
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Mash ripe bananas into the batter for naturally sweet and moist pancakes
Banana Pancakes
For a healthier option, use whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour for nuttier and heartier pancakes
Whole Wheat Pancakes
Creamy ricotta cheese and bright lemon zest make these pancakes extra flavorful and rich
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Incorporate oats into the batter for added texture and a wholesome twist
Oatmeal Pancakes
Mix peanut butter into the batter and cook until golden brown. Drizzle with chocolate syrup for an extra treat
Peanut Butter Pancakes
Red Velvet Pancakes
These pancakes are a decadent twist on the classic dessert. Add cocoa powder and red food coloring to the batter. Top with cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of chocolate shavings
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Grate an apple into the batter and sprinkle with cinnamon for a cozy and comforting pancake. Serve with a dollop of yogurt or a drizzle of caramel sauce
