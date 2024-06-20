Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 20, 2024
10 Paneer gravy for dinner party
Why settle for less, when you can prepare this tasty rich, and creamy paneer butter masala with a tomato and onion base for your guests
Paneer butter masala
Image Source: Freepik
Try out this deep-fried paneer chunks in a creamy, milky gravy with khada masalas, which can be prepared in just 20 minutes
Kashmiri Paneer
Image Source: Freepik
Indulge in these deep-fried paneer and potato balls in a flavorful spinach gravy, garnished with cream, making it a perfect crowd-pleasing dish
Paneer Kofta Saagwala
Image Source: Freepik
Light and flavorful, this dish features paneer koftas in a spiced gravy, ideal to enjoy with rotis or brown rice
Ajwaini paneer kofta curry
Image Source: Freepik
Chholia paneer
Image Source: Freepik
Spice up your evening with succulent paneer chunks mixed with aromatic spices, chholia, khoya, turmeric, and coriander
Enjoy this delicious paneer dish with creamy and rich gravy, perfect to add in your dinner menu
Paneer Pasanda
Image Source: Freepik
This quick and lip-smacking gravy prepared with onions, tomatoes, red chilies, and spices is something worth trying
Paneer Lababdar
Image Source: Freepik
Paneer chunks in a luscious, creamy gravy with mild spices, and black pepper, served with rice or Indian bread, perfect for a hearty meal
Dum Paneer Kali Mirch
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy this paneer dish infused with the magic of roasted kastoori methi and spices, paired well with bread or rice for a drool-worthy meal
Paneer kastoori
Image Source: Freepik
Treat your guest to this dish prepared with fried paneer pieces in a zesty, and creamy spinach gravy with bold flavors
Palak Paneer
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.