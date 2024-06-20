Heading 3

JUNE 20, 2024

10 Paneer gravy for dinner party

Why settle for less, when you can prepare this tasty rich, and creamy paneer butter masala with a tomato and onion base for your guests

Paneer butter masala

Image Source: Freepik

Try out this deep-fried paneer chunks in a creamy, milky gravy with khada masalas, which can be prepared in just 20 minutes

Kashmiri Paneer

Image Source: Freepik

Indulge in these deep-fried paneer and potato balls in a flavorful spinach gravy, garnished with cream, making it a perfect crowd-pleasing dish

Paneer Kofta Saagwala

Image Source: Freepik

Light and flavorful, this dish features paneer koftas in a spiced gravy, ideal to enjoy with rotis or brown rice

Ajwaini paneer kofta curry

Image Source: Freepik

Chholia paneer

Image Source: Freepik

Spice up your evening with succulent paneer chunks mixed with aromatic spices, chholia, khoya, turmeric, and coriander

Enjoy this delicious paneer dish with creamy and rich gravy, perfect to add in your dinner menu

Paneer Pasanda

Image Source: Freepik

This quick and lip-smacking gravy prepared with onions, tomatoes, red chilies, and spices is something worth trying

Paneer Lababdar

Image Source: Freepik

Paneer chunks in a luscious, creamy gravy with mild spices, and black pepper, served with rice or Indian bread, perfect for a hearty meal

Dum Paneer Kali Mirch

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy this paneer dish infused with the magic of roasted kastoori methi and spices, paired well with bread or rice for a drool-worthy meal

Paneer kastoori

Image Source: Freepik

Treat your guest to this dish prepared with fried paneer pieces in a zesty, and creamy spinach gravy with bold flavors

Palak Paneer

Image Source: Freepik

