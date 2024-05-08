Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 08, 2024

 10 Paratha recipes to pack in tiffin

Try this crispy and flaky paratha that offers a delightful crunch, perfect to serve with spicy gravies 

Lachcha paratha

Make use of leftover dal and mix it in a dough and spices to create a tasty filling in paratha

Dal ka paratha

A soft, layered flatbread made with maida and ghee, perfect to enjoy with chicken and mutton dishes

Malabari paratha

Fried in a kadai and stuffed with chilies, peas, and spices, this paratha is ideal to eat with pickles

Talwa paratha

Stuffed with cabbage and onions, and spiced up with authentic Indian masalas, gives a wholesome crunchy bite for a tasty meal

Cabbage stuffed paratha

Pack your paratha with spicy pickle masalas, adding a tangy twist to the usual parathas

Achaar Paratha

Indulge in the garlic paste and yogurt, fried to crispy perfection, ideal to eat with butter or cheese

Garlic paratha

Pack a healthy paratha stuffed with fenugreek leaves, and spices, best to enjoy during lunch break

Methi Paratha

Protein-rich with a filling of scrambled egg, tastes best with pickles, ideal to pack in a tiffin

Egg Paratha

Keema Paratha

Stuffed with spicy minced mutton, this rich and flavorful paratha is perfect to pack for meat lovers

