Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
MAY 08, 2024
10 Paratha recipes to pack in tiffin
Try this crispy and flaky paratha that offers a delightful crunch, perfect to serve with spicy gravies
Lachcha paratha
Make use of leftover dal and mix it in a dough and spices to create a tasty filling in paratha
Dal ka paratha
A soft, layered flatbread made with maida and ghee, perfect to enjoy with chicken and mutton dishes
Malabari paratha
Fried in a kadai and stuffed with chilies, peas, and spices, this paratha is ideal to eat with pickles
Talwa paratha
Stuffed with cabbage and onions, and spiced up with authentic Indian masalas, gives a wholesome crunchy bite for a tasty meal
Cabbage stuffed paratha
Pack your paratha with spicy pickle masalas, adding a tangy twist to the usual parathas
Achaar Paratha
Indulge in the garlic paste and yogurt, fried to crispy perfection, ideal to eat with butter or cheese
Garlic paratha
Pack a healthy paratha stuffed with fenugreek leaves, and spices, best to enjoy during lunch break
Methi Paratha
Protein-rich with a filling of scrambled egg, tastes best with pickles, ideal to pack in a tiffin
Egg Paratha
Keema Paratha
Stuffed with spicy minced mutton, this rich and flavorful paratha is perfect to pack for meat lovers
