March 01, 2024
10 pav dishes to try
A dish that needs no introduction. While it started as a street food, it has graduated into a full meal in itself over time
Pav Bhaji
Image Source: shutterstock
A predominantly Maharashtrian dish, which consists of boiled lentils topped with gravy and served with pav
Misal Pav
Image Source: shutterstock
It is composed of two pieces of Pav with a potato filling in between and typically served with pomegranate seeds, onions, and chutney
Dabeli
Image Source: shutterstock
Pav is served with curry prepared with sprouted lentils or beans, such as moong, chawli, or vatana
Usal Pav
Image Source: shutterstock
Keema came to be served with pav at Mumbai's Parsi cafés and is now enjoyed as a great combo all over
Image Source: shutterstock
Keema Pav
Pack plain bhajjis or onion bhajjiyas inside a pav with some green chutney and enjoy them as a light snack
Bhajji Pav
Image Source: shutterstock
Samosa Pav is a deep-fried pastry with potatoes and peas sandwiched between a pav
Samosa Pav
Image Source: shutterstock
Pavs dipped into a mixture of finely chopped potatoes and onions then softly sautéed with spices, coriander, and pav-bhaji masala and usually topped and served with butter
Masala Pav
Image Source: shutterstock
Hariyali Pav Bhaji
Image Source: shutterstock
A take on the classic pav bhaji, this is cooked with spinach, peas, and bottle gourd, among other lush green vegetables
A popular street food from Mumbai consists of a vada served in a pav with chutneys
Vada Pav
Image Source: shutterstock
