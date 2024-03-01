Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 01, 2024

10 pav dishes to try

A dish that needs no introduction. While it started as a street food, it has graduated into a full meal in itself over time

Pav Bhaji 

Image Source: shutterstock

A predominantly Maharashtrian dish, which consists of boiled lentils topped with gravy and served with pav

Misal Pav

Image Source: shutterstock

It is composed of two pieces of Pav with a potato filling in between and typically served with pomegranate seeds, onions, and chutney

Dabeli 

Image Source: shutterstock

Pav is served with curry prepared with sprouted lentils or beans, such as moong, chawli, or vatana

Usal Pav

Image Source: shutterstock

Keema came to be served with pav at Mumbai's Parsi cafés and is now enjoyed as a great combo all over

Image Source: shutterstock

Keema Pav 

Pack plain bhajjis or onion bhajjiyas inside a pav with some green chutney and enjoy them as a light snack 

Bhajji Pav

Image Source: shutterstock

Samosa Pav is a deep-fried pastry with potatoes and peas sandwiched between a pav

Samosa Pav 

Image Source: shutterstock

Pavs dipped into a mixture of finely chopped potatoes and onions then softly sautéed with spices, coriander, and pav-bhaji masala and usually topped and served with butter 

Masala Pav 

Image Source: shutterstock

Hariyali Pav Bhaji

Image Source: shutterstock

A take on the classic pav bhaji, this is cooked with spinach, peas, and bottle gourd, among other lush green vegetables

A popular street food from Mumbai consists of a vada served in a pav with chutneys

Vada Pav

Image Source: shutterstock

