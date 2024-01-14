Heading 3

JANUARY 14, 2024

10 peaceful places to visit down South

It is one of Karnataka's most popular tourist destinations and organizes several cultural events. The case is also famous for its temples

Mysore, Karnataka 

Image Source: Pexels 

This little hill station situated in South India offers lots of adventure activities and has so many places to visit

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a hill station that is commonly referred to as  "Kashmir of South India" and is a popular honeymoon destination

Munnar, Kerala

Image Source: Pexels 

The city enjoys a unique identity for hosting astounding sunrise and sunset views from its beach

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a popular tourist attraction for couples due to its scenic views and the adventurous experience it offers

Coorg, Karnataka

Image Source: Pexels 

The place will leave you awestruck by the panoramic beauty of the stretched seas and the mesmerizing beauty of nature

Kochi, Kerala

Image Source: Pexels 

Situated on a hilly terrain, Hyderabad is known for its cultural richness, historical significance, and mouth-watering delicacies

Hyderabad, Telangana

Image Source: Pexels 

This city has several historical monuments and serves as one of the vital educational hubs in south Tamil Nadu

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels 

Commonly known as Alappuzha, it is famous for its mesmerizing beaches, lagoons, ancient temples, and Ayurveda wellness centers

Alleppey, Kerala

Image Source: Pexels 

This hill station is notably famous for its spectacular natural beauty and organic coffee plantations

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

