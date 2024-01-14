Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
JANUARY 14, 2024
10 peaceful places to visit down South
It is one of Karnataka's most popular tourist destinations and organizes several cultural events. The case is also famous for its temples
Mysore, Karnataka
This little hill station situated in South India offers lots of adventure activities and has so many places to visit
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
It is a hill station that is commonly referred to as "Kashmir of South India" and is a popular honeymoon destination
Munnar, Kerala
The city enjoys a unique identity for hosting astounding sunrise and sunset views from its beach
Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
It is a popular tourist attraction for couples due to its scenic views and the adventurous experience it offers
Coorg, Karnataka
The place will leave you awestruck by the panoramic beauty of the stretched seas and the mesmerizing beauty of nature
Kochi, Kerala
Situated on a hilly terrain, Hyderabad is known for its cultural richness, historical significance, and mouth-watering delicacies
Hyderabad, Telangana
This city has several historical monuments and serves as one of the vital educational hubs in south Tamil Nadu
Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Commonly known as Alappuzha, it is famous for its mesmerizing beaches, lagoons, ancient temples, and Ayurveda wellness centers
Alleppey, Kerala
This hill station is notably famous for its spectacular natural beauty and organic coffee plantations
Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh
