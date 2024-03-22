Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 22, 2024

10 Peach Desserts to try this summer

A fancy fluffy and creamy dessert made with raspberries and peach slices, a perfect healthy choice

Raspberry-Peach Clafouti

Image Source: Freepik

Simply roast peaches with a touch of butter, lemon juice, and maple syrup, bringing out the natural sweetness

Roasted stone fruit

Image Source: Freepik

A quick and easy dessert made with fresh peaches and berries, topped with a mix of pecans, oats, and coconut

Stovetop Peach-Blackberry Crisp

Image Source: Freepik

A refreshing drink made with grilled peaches, citrus, and vanilla is the perfect comfort food for hot days

Grilled peach frappe

Image Source: Pexels

Protein-filled parfaits with fat-free vanilla yogurt, topped with multigrain cereal, ripe peaches, and blueberries with a hint of cinnamon 

Image Source: Pexels

Peach-Blueberry Parfaits

This tasty dessert can be made with fresh peaches and raspberries (can also add some other fruits) and tastes best with a scoop of ice cream

Peach-Berry Slump

Image Source: Pexels

The delicious 20 min recipe, paired with peaches and raspberries, served best with frozen yogurt

Stovetop Peach-Raspberry Cobbler

Image Source: Pexels

This frozen dessert with a hint of ginger is made by blending sugar, water, lemon juice, and peach slices

Ginger-Peach Freeze

Image Source: Freepik

Blueberry- Peach Focaccia

Image Source: Freepik

The focaccia bread is topped with full vitamins- Peaches and anti-oxidant blueberries, vanilla-infused olive oil, sea salt, and basil

Make this simple cobbler with fresh mangoes and peaches, adding a touch of sweetness with maple syrup

Mango-Peach Cobbler

Image Source: Pexels

