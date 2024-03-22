Heading 3
10 Peach Desserts to try this summer
A fancy fluffy and creamy dessert made with raspberries and peach slices, a perfect healthy choice
Raspberry-Peach Clafouti
Image Source: Freepik
Simply roast peaches with a touch of butter, lemon juice, and maple syrup, bringing out the natural sweetness
Roasted stone fruit
Image Source: Freepik
A quick and easy dessert made with fresh peaches and berries, topped with a mix of pecans, oats, and coconut
Stovetop Peach-Blackberry Crisp
Image Source: Freepik
A refreshing drink made with grilled peaches, citrus, and vanilla is the perfect comfort food for hot days
Grilled peach frappe
Image Source: Pexels
Protein-filled parfaits with fat-free vanilla yogurt, topped with multigrain cereal, ripe peaches, and blueberries with a hint of cinnamon
Image Source: Pexels
Peach-Blueberry Parfaits
This tasty dessert can be made with fresh peaches and raspberries (can also add some other fruits) and tastes best with a scoop of ice cream
Peach-Berry Slump
Image Source: Pexels
The delicious 20 min recipe, paired with peaches and raspberries, served best with frozen yogurt
Stovetop Peach-Raspberry Cobbler
Image Source: Pexels
This frozen dessert with a hint of ginger is made by blending sugar, water, lemon juice, and peach slices
Ginger-Peach Freeze
Image Source: Freepik
Blueberry- Peach Focaccia
Image Source: Freepik
The focaccia bread is topped with full vitamins- Peaches and anti-oxidant blueberries, vanilla-infused olive oil, sea salt, and basil
Make this simple cobbler with fresh mangoes and peaches, adding a touch of sweetness with maple syrup
Mango-Peach Cobbler
Image Source: Pexels
