FEBRUARY 17, 2024
10 People come and go quotes to live by
“We met for a reason. Either you’re a blessing or a lesson”
“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end”
“People come and go in our lives, but memories stay forever”
“Relationships are temporary, and everyone needs to understand that”
“The life in front of you is far more important than the life behind you”
“It’s sad, but sometimes moving on with the rest of your life starts with goodbye”
“People come and go in and out of your life but remember, that it’s up to you to choose who is worth keeping”
“People come and go. Everyone that’s been in your life has been there for a reason, to teach you, to love you, or to experience life with you”
“People coming and going in and out of your life is just another reminder that change is indeed the only constant in life, period”
“Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while, leave footprints in our hearts, and we are never, ever the same”
