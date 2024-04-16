Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

APRIL 16, 2024

10 Perfect Tasty Get-together Recipes

A crispy pastry filled with spicy potatoes, and peas, perfect for snacking at gathering

Samosa

Image Source: freepik

Crispy outside and soft inside, these fried potato balls are a hit for any party or get-together

Aloo Bonda

Image Source: freepik

Crunchy rice flour snacks, also known as ‘Chakli’ are easy to make at home and great for munching with tea

Murukku

Image Source:  freepik

Soft, sweet balls made from milk solids, soaked in sugar syrup, a must-have dessert with a delicious meal

Gulab Jamun

Image Source:  freepik

A comforting dessert made from semolina, ghee, and sugar, enjoyed by all during special gatherings

Image Source: freepik

Sooji Halwa

Crispy, savory snacks made from flour, and spices, ideal for enjoying with a cup of hot tea

Namakpare

Image Source: freepik

Crispy onion fritters made from gram flour and spices, a flavorful snack to serve for a delicious snack to munch on

Onion Bhaji

Image Source: freepik

Rice Kheer

Image Source: freepik

Creamy rice pudding cooked with milk, sugar, and aromatic spices, makes it a classic Indian dessert, enjoyed by everyone

Paneer Tikka

Image Source: freepik

Tender paneer cubes marinated in spicy yogurt and grilled to perfect, a delicious appetizer loved by many

Moong Dal Ka Halwa

Image Source: freepik

Make something mouth-watering like moong dal ka halwa which is a healthy and tasty option

