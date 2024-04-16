Heading 3
APRIL 16, 2024
10 Perfect Tasty Get-together Recipes
A crispy pastry filled with spicy potatoes, and peas, perfect for snacking at gathering
Samosa
Image Source: freepik
Crispy outside and soft inside, these fried potato balls are a hit for any party or get-together
Aloo Bonda
Image Source: freepik
Crunchy rice flour snacks, also known as ‘Chakli’ are easy to make at home and great for munching with tea
Murukku
Image Source: freepik
Soft, sweet balls made from milk solids, soaked in sugar syrup, a must-have dessert with a delicious meal
Gulab Jamun
Image Source: freepik
A comforting dessert made from semolina, ghee, and sugar, enjoyed by all during special gatherings
Image Source: freepik
Sooji Halwa
Crispy, savory snacks made from flour, and spices, ideal for enjoying with a cup of hot tea
Namakpare
Image Source: freepik
Crispy onion fritters made from gram flour and spices, a flavorful snack to serve for a delicious snack to munch on
Onion Bhaji
Image Source: freepik
Rice Kheer
Image Source: freepik
Creamy rice pudding cooked with milk, sugar, and aromatic spices, makes it a classic Indian dessert, enjoyed by everyone
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: freepik
Tender paneer cubes marinated in spicy yogurt and grilled to perfect, a delicious appetizer loved by many
Moong Dal Ka Halwa
Image Source: freepik
Make something mouth-watering like moong dal ka halwa which is a healthy and tasty option
