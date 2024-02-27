Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

10 pet-friendly plants to grow at home

Safe for cats and dogs, easy to grow, and helps purify indoor air

 Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum) 

Non-toxic to pets and adds a lush, tropical look to your home

Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata) 

Safe for pets and effective at removing indoor air pollutants

 Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens) 

Non-toxic to pets and helps purify indoor air

 Bamboo Palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii) 

Safe for pets and easy to care for, thriving in various light conditions

Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum) 

Non-toxic to pets and suitable for low light environments

Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea elegans) 

Safe for pets and features beautiful foliage patterns, adding visual interest to your home

Calathea (Calathea spp) 

Pet-friendly and comes in various shapes and colors, making it a versatile indoor plant option

Peperomia (Peperomia spp) 

Polka Dot Plant (Hypoestes phyllostachya) 

Safe for pets and known for its colorful foliage, adding vibrancy to your home

Non-toxic to pets and features beautiful, delicate flowers, perfect for adding a pop of color indoors

African Violet (Saintpaulia spp.) 

