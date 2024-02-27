Heading 3
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
10 pet-friendly plants to grow at home
Safe for cats and dogs, easy to grow, and helps purify indoor air
Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)
Image Source: pexels
Non-toxic to pets and adds a lush, tropical look to your home
Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata)
Image Source: pexels
Safe for pets and effective at removing indoor air pollutants
Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens)
Image Source: pexels
Non-toxic to pets and helps purify indoor air
Bamboo Palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii)
Image Source: pexels
Safe for pets and easy to care for, thriving in various light conditions
Image Source: pexels
Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum)
Non-toxic to pets and suitable for low light environments
Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea elegans)
Image Source: pexels
Safe for pets and features beautiful foliage patterns, adding visual interest to your home
Calathea (Calathea spp)
Image Source: pexels
Pet-friendly and comes in various shapes and colors, making it a versatile indoor plant option
Peperomia (Peperomia spp)
Image Source: pexels
Polka Dot Plant (Hypoestes phyllostachya)
Image Source: pexels
Safe for pets and known for its colorful foliage, adding vibrancy to your home
Non-toxic to pets and features beautiful, delicate flowers, perfect for adding a pop of color indoors
African Violet (Saintpaulia spp.)
Image Source: pexels
