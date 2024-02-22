Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

10 philosophies that can transform your life

Most of us must learn to love people and use things rather than loving things and using people

#1

Be open-minded. There's always room to learn, grow, and see different perspectives

#2

Do not let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace

#3

6 months of discipline and consistency can completely transform your life

#4

No matter how lonely you feel, never reconnect with toxic people

#5

Focus on you, until the focus is on you

#6

If you can't find a good person, be one

#7

Being alone is a power very few can handle

#8

#9

Stop trying so hard for people who don't care

Don't overshare. Privacy is peaceful and powerful

#10

