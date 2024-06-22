Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 22, 2024

10 phrases For Summer Vacation

I'm so excited for my summer getaway! 

#1

Image Source: Pexels

 I'm planning on spending my summer at the beach

#2

Image Source: Pexels

 I'm looking forward to some much-needed R&R this summer

#3

Image Source: Pexels

I'm thinking of taking a road trip across the country this summer

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I'm hoping to visit some national parks during my summer break

#5

Image Source: Pexels

I can't wait to try out some new water sports this summer

Image Source: Pexels

#6

I'm going to spend some time camping in the woods this summer

#7

Image Source: Pexels

I'm planning on doing a lot of hiking this summer

#8

Image Source: Pexels

I'm going to explore some new cities and towns this summer

#9

Image Source: Pexels

I'm going to spend my summer catching up on my reading and relaxation

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here