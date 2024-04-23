Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

april 23, 2024

10 Phrases to boost confidence in child

“No matter what happens, I love you”

#1

Image Source: Pexels

“You can do this, Trust me!”

#2

Image Source: Pexels

“We believe in you”

#3

Image Source: Pexels

“We are always here to back you”

#4

Image Source: Pexels

“Go on, child! You're capable”

#5

Image Source: Pexels

“You always make me proud”

Image Source: Pexels

#6

“You will try your best this time”

#7

Image Source: Pexels

“Sometimes we make mistakes, and that is how we learn”

#8

Image Source: Pexels

“It's okay to make mistakes”

#9

Image Source: Pexels

“Believe in yourself; you're the best!” 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here