Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
april 23, 2024
10 Phrases to boost confidence in child
“No matter what happens, I love you”
“You can do this, Trust me!”
“We believe in you”
“We are always here to back you”
“Go on, child! You're capable”
“You always make me proud”
“You will try your best this time”
“Sometimes we make mistakes, and that is how we learn”
“It's okay to make mistakes”
“Believe in yourself; you're the best!”
