Pujya Doss

september 15, 2023

Entertainment

10 phrases we learned from K-dramas

Love is a popular word in Kdramas, and it is often used to express strong emotions such as love, affection, and care.

Saranghae: I love you. 

Image: Pexels

Nice to meet you is a common expression of politeness in Kdramas, and it is often used to express your happiness in meeting someone new.

Mannaseo Bangawoyo: Nice to meet you. 

Image: Pexels

Goodbye is another popular word in Kdramas, and it is often used to express farewell or parting.

Jal ga: Goodbye.

Image: Pexels

Please take care of me is a common expression of trust and affection in Kdramas, and it is often used to express your reliance on someone's care.

Jal Butakhae: Please take care

Image: Pexels

An exclamation of surprise, frustration, or sympathy, is often used by characters to express their feelings.

Aigoo

Image: Pexels

A playful insult meaning "fool" or "idiot," is often used in teasing or affectionate banter.

Pabo: Fool

Image: Pexels

A term for a married or older woman is often used to address middle-aged women in a friendly manner.

Image: Pexels

Ajumma: Older lady

How are you? is a common question in K-dramas, and it is often used to express interest in someone's well-being

Image: Pexels

Eotteoke jinaeseyo?: How are you? 

I'm fine is a common response to the question "How are you?", and it is often used to express that you are not feeling any pain or discomfort

Gwaenchanayo: I'm fine.

Image: Pexels

Keep going is a common expression of encouragement in Kdramas, and it is often used to express your belief in someone's ability to succeed

Himnaeseyyo: Keep going. 

Image: Pexels

