10 phrases we learned from K-dramas
Love is a popular word in Kdramas, and it is often used to express strong emotions such as love, affection, and care.
Saranghae: I love you.
Nice to meet you is a common expression of politeness in Kdramas, and it is often used to express your happiness in meeting someone new.
Mannaseo Bangawoyo: Nice to meet you.
Goodbye is another popular word in Kdramas, and it is often used to express farewell or parting.
Jal ga: Goodbye.
Please take care of me is a common expression of trust and affection in Kdramas, and it is often used to express your reliance on someone's care.
Jal Butakhae: Please take care
An exclamation of surprise, frustration, or sympathy, is often used by characters to express their feelings.
Aigoo
A playful insult meaning "fool" or "idiot," is often used in teasing or affectionate banter.
Pabo: Fool
A term for a married or older woman is often used to address middle-aged women in a friendly manner.
Ajumma: Older lady
How are you? is a common question in K-dramas, and it is often used to express interest in someone's well-being
Eotteoke jinaeseyo?: How are you?
I'm fine is a common response to the question "How are you?", and it is often used to express that you are not feeling any pain or discomfort
Gwaenchanayo: I'm fine.
Keep going is a common expression of encouragement in Kdramas, and it is often used to express your belief in someone's ability to succeed
Himnaeseyyo: Keep going.
