Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

june 17, 2024

10 phrases you can use for negotiation

Let's find a mutually beneficial solution

#1 

Image: Pexels

I understand your perspective, but.. 

#2

Image: Pexels

Could we meet halfway on this? 

#3

Image: Pexels

What if we consider other options? 

#4

Image: Pexels

Let's explore some alternatives

#5

Image: Pexels

Can we discuss the terms further? 

Image: Pexels

#6

I see where you're coming from, however.. 

#7

Image: Pexels

Is there room for flexibility on your end?

#8

Image: Pexels

Let's work together to reach a satisfactory agreement

#9

Image: Pexels

This is all I can afford. Please adjust a little bit 

#10

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here