Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 17, 2024
10 phrases you can use for negotiation
Let's find a mutually beneficial solution
#1
Image: Pexels
I understand your perspective, but..
#2
Image: Pexels
Could we meet halfway on this?
#3
Image: Pexels
What if we consider other options?
#4
Image: Pexels
Let's explore some alternatives
#5
Image: Pexels
Can we discuss the terms further?
Image: Pexels
#6
I see where you're coming from, however..
#7
Image: Pexels
Is there room for flexibility on your end?
#8
Image: Pexels
Let's work together to reach a satisfactory agreement
#9
Image: Pexels
This is all I can afford. Please adjust a little bit
#10
Image: Pexels
