Raina Reyaz 

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

10 pies to try on Thanksgiving

Start your Thanksgiving feast with the timeless appeal of a classic pumpkin pie, adorned with a dollop of whipped cream for the perfect finishing touch

Pumpkin Pie

Indulge in the nutty perfection of pecan praline pie, where a layer of caramelized pecans meets a rich, buttery filling for an irresistible treat

Pecan Praline Pie

Elevate your dessert table with the harmonious blend of sweet apples and tart cranberries in a flaky crust, creating a pie that's both festive and delicious

Apple Cranberry Pie

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with a creamy coconut pie, featuring a dreamy coconut filling topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes

Coconut Cream Pie

Bring a twist to tradition with a sweet potato pie adorned with a generous layer of toasted marshmallow, adding a delightful touch of sweetness

Sweet Potato Marshmallow Pie

Spice up your Thanksgiving dessert spread with a gingerbread chess pie, where the rich molasses and warm spices create a cozy and flavorful experience

Gingerbread Chess Pie

Delight your taste buds with a cranberry orange custard pie, where the citrusy zing of oranges meets the tartness of cranberries in a silky custard filling

Cranberry Orange Custard Pie

Combine the best of both worlds with a chocolate pecan pie, where the rich, fudgy chocolate complements the crunchy goodness of pecans in every bite

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Experience the Southern charm of a buttermilk chess pie with a twist of maple, resulting in a creamy, custard-like filling with a hint of sweetness

Buttermilk Maple Chess Pie

Embrace the simplicity of a mixed berry galette, where a medley of berries spills out from a rustic, free-form crust, capturing the essence of summer in every bite

Mixed Berry Galette

