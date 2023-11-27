Heading 3
10 pies to try on Thanksgiving
Start your Thanksgiving feast with the timeless appeal of a classic pumpkin pie, adorned with a dollop of whipped cream for the perfect finishing touch
Pumpkin Pie
Indulge in the nutty perfection of pecan praline pie, where a layer of caramelized pecans meets a rich, buttery filling for an irresistible treat
Pecan Praline Pie
Elevate your dessert table with the harmonious blend of sweet apples and tart cranberries in a flaky crust, creating a pie that's both festive and delicious
Apple Cranberry Pie
Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with a creamy coconut pie, featuring a dreamy coconut filling topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes
Coconut Cream Pie
Bring a twist to tradition with a sweet potato pie adorned with a generous layer of toasted marshmallow, adding a delightful touch of sweetness
Sweet Potato Marshmallow Pie
Spice up your Thanksgiving dessert spread with a gingerbread chess pie, where the rich molasses and warm spices create a cozy and flavorful experience
Gingerbread Chess Pie
Delight your taste buds with a cranberry orange custard pie, where the citrusy zing of oranges meets the tartness of cranberries in a silky custard filling
Cranberry Orange Custard Pie
Combine the best of both worlds with a chocolate pecan pie, where the rich, fudgy chocolate complements the crunchy goodness of pecans in every bite
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Experience the Southern charm of a buttermilk chess pie with a twist of maple, resulting in a creamy, custard-like filling with a hint of sweetness
Buttermilk Maple Chess Pie
Embrace the simplicity of a mixed berry galette, where a medley of berries spills out from a rustic, free-form crust, capturing the essence of summer in every bite
Mixed Berry Galette
