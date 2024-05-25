Heading 3
Aditi Singh
may 25, 2024
10 Piquant Snacks Devoured Around The Globe
This spicy dish is made by stuffing Jalapeno peppers with cheese and bread in the Mexican snack and then is deep-fried for a fiery kick
Jalapeno Poppers
Image Source: Freepik
A Korean snack which basically is fermented cabbage flavored with chili peppers, garlic, ginger, and other spices
Kimchi
Image Source: Freepik
Dried peas are coated in wasabi-flavored seasoning for a fiery snack in this Japanese speciality
Wasabi Peas
Image Source: Freepik
Chicken wings are coated in a spicy sauce, often served with ranch dressing and some tangy sauces
Chicken Wings
Image Source: Freepik
Potato chips are seasoned with paprika for a savory and spicy flavor; this snack is a must have evening indulgence around the world!
Image Source: Freepik
Paprika Chips
Crab is cooked in a spicy chili sauce in this piquant snack recipe, a popular street food dish of Singapore
Chili Crab
Image Source: Freepik
This starter is basically a spicy soup served with various meats, vegetables, and tofu cooked at the table; a nutritious and simmering bowl!
Hot Pots
Image Source: Freepik
Steamed or fried dumplings filled with meat or vegetables and served with a dipping sauce made from chili oil, soy sauce, and vinegar, for a fiery twist!
Chili Oil Dumplings
Image Source: Freepik
Spicy Tteokbokki
Image Source: Freepik
A South Korean speciality where stir-fried rice cakes are cooked in a spicy sauce made from gochujang, a Korean chili paste; it has a gooey texture!
India’s favorite evening snack; it is triangular shaped pastry made up of all purpose flour and further filled with vegetables, meat, or lentils, and often served with a mint chutney
Samosas
Image Source: Freepik
