10 Piquant Snacks Devoured Around The Globe

This spicy dish is made by stuffing Jalapeno peppers with cheese and bread in the Mexican snack and then is deep-fried for a fiery kick

Jalapeno Poppers

A Korean snack which basically is fermented cabbage flavored with chili peppers, garlic, ginger, and other spices

Kimchi

Dried peas are coated in wasabi-flavored seasoning for a fiery snack in this Japanese speciality

Wasabi Peas

Chicken wings are coated in a spicy sauce, often served with ranch dressing and some tangy sauces 

Chicken Wings

Potato chips are seasoned with paprika for a savory and spicy flavor; this snack is a must have evening indulgence around the world! 

Paprika Chips

Crab is cooked in a spicy chili sauce in this piquant snack recipe, a popular street food dish of Singapore

Chili Crab

This starter is basically a spicy soup served with various meats, vegetables, and tofu cooked at the table; a nutritious and simmering bowl! 

Hot Pots

Steamed or fried dumplings filled with meat or vegetables and served with a dipping sauce made from chili oil, soy sauce, and vinegar, for a fiery twist! 

Chili Oil Dumplings

Spicy Tteokbokki

A South Korean speciality where stir-fried rice cakes are cooked in a spicy sauce made from gochujang, a Korean chili paste; it has a gooey texture! 

India’s favorite evening snack; it is triangular shaped pastry made up of all purpose flour and further filled with vegetables, meat, or lentils, and often served with a mint chutney

Samosas

