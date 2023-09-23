Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
10 Pisces celebrities ft. Bollywood
The Heart of Stone star celebrates her birthday on March 15. The actress never fails to prove her creativity with her exceptional performances. Yet constantly shows her romantic side as a partner which makes her a true Piscean
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Born on March 3, the Aashiqui 2 star's compassionate and adventurous nature perfectly aligns with her Piscean trait
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
The Mr.Perfectionist of Bollywood blows candles on March 14. Perfection comes from an immensely creative mind which is a common Piscean trait
Aamir Khan
Image: Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram
Born on March 2, from then Baaghi star's compassionate and generous side, it isn't hard to specify him as a Piscean
Tiger Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
The Kabir Sing star who rings his birthday on February 25 constantly shows a warm and devoted side to his family, reflecting his Piscean trait
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Born on February 25, despite being subjected to a lot of criticism this Hate Story star shows her innovative and confident side on various beauty pageants complimenting her Piscean trait
Urvashi Rautela
Image: Urvashi Rautela's Instagram
The multiple National Award-winning singer who celebrates her birthday on March 12 is known for being modest and empathic, making her Piscean traits quite evident
Shreya Ghoshal
Image: Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star was born on March 7. His Piscean traits aren't hard to determine from his adventures and creative side
Shantanu Maheshwari
Image: Shantanu Maheshwari's Instagram
The Milly star who rings her birthday on March 6 has a humble and intuitive personality, making her Piscean traits shine
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
The Quala star blows candles on February 23. The actress's creativity is proven by her versatile film selections adding to her humble nature, she is an ideal embodiment of the Pisces sign
Image: Tripti Dimri's Instagram
Tripti Dimri
