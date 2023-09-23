Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023

10 Pisces celebrities ft. Bollywood

The Heart of Stone star celebrates her birthday on March 15. The actress never fails to prove her creativity with her exceptional performances. Yet constantly shows her romantic side as a partner which makes her a true Piscean 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Born on March 3, the Aashiqui 2 star's compassionate and adventurous nature perfectly aligns with her Piscean trait

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's  Instagram

The Mr.Perfectionist of Bollywood blows candles on March 14. Perfection comes from an immensely creative mind which is a common Piscean trait

Aamir Khan

Image:  Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram 

Born on March 2, from then Baaghi star's compassionate and generous side, it isn't hard to specify him as a Piscean

Tiger Shroff

Image:  Tiger Shroff's Instagram

The Kabir Sing star who rings his birthday on February 25 constantly shows a warm and devoted side to his family, reflecting his Piscean trait

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Shahid Kapoor's  Instagram

Born on February 25, despite being subjected to a lot of criticism this Hate Story star shows her innovative and confident side on various beauty pageants complimenting her Piscean trait

Urvashi Rautela

Image:  Urvashi Rautela's  Instagram

The multiple National Award-winning singer who celebrates her birthday on March 12 is known for being modest and empathic, making her Piscean traits quite evident 

Shreya Ghoshal 

Image: Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star was born on March 7. His Piscean traits aren't hard to determine from his adventures and creative side

Shantanu Maheshwari 

Image:  Shantanu Maheshwari's  Instagram

The Milly star who rings her birthday on March 6 has a humble and intuitive personality, making her Piscean traits shine

Image:  Janhvi Kapoor's  Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

The Quala star blows candles on February 23. The actress's creativity is proven by her versatile film selections adding to her humble nature, she is an ideal embodiment of the Pisces sign

Image: Tripti Dimri's Instagram

Tripti Dimri

