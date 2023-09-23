Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023

10 Pisces celebrities ft. Hollywood

The Baby singer who cuts his birthday cake on March 1 has an intuitive and sensitive side which makes him a true Piscean

Image: Justin Bieber's  Instagram

Justin Bieber 

The Umbrella singer rings her birthday on February 20. She is a romantic and devoted parent at the same time her creative mind gives us some amazing songs that reflect her Piscean traits pretty well 

Rihanna 

Image: Rihanna's Instagram

Born on February 23, the Uptown Girls star makes her Piscean traits stand out with her kind and supportive nature 

Dakota Fanning 

Image: Dakota Fanning's Instagram

The Senorita singer who celebrates her birthday on March 3 has previously unhesitantly shown her romantic side. At the same time, Cabello is known to be extremely compassionate and kind towards her fans showing her Piscean traits

Camila Cabello 

Image: Camila Cabello's  Instagram

The Vampire singer rings her birthday on February 20. Her sensitive and emotional yet innovative and intuitive makes her an ideal exemplar Piscean

Olivia Rodrigo 

Image: Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram

Born on February 19, the Stranger Things star's romantic and adventurous nature displays her Piscean traits

Millie Bobby Brown

Image:  Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram

The Pulp Fiction star who blows candles on February 18. And, he always makes his Piscean traits shine from his emotional and empathetic nature 

John Travolta

Image: John Travolta's Instagram

The Game of Thrones star who celebrates her birthday on February 21 comes across to be sensitive and supportive, making her Piscean traits shine 

Sophie Turner

Image: Sophie Turner's Instagram

The Coldplay singer who rings his birthday on March 2 perfectly complements his Piscean traits from his generosity and creativity 

Image: Coldplay's Instagram

Chris Martin

Born on March 18, the Emily in Paris star is known for compassionate and warm personality, makes her Piscean traits stand out

Image: Lily Collins's Instagram

Lily Collins

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here