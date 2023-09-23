Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
10 Pisces celebrities ft. Hollywood
The Baby singer who cuts his birthday cake on March 1 has an intuitive and sensitive side which makes him a true Piscean
Image: Justin Bieber's Instagram
Justin Bieber
The Umbrella singer rings her birthday on February 20. She is a romantic and devoted parent at the same time her creative mind gives us some amazing songs that reflect her Piscean traits pretty well
Rihanna
Image: Rihanna's Instagram
Born on February 23, the Uptown Girls star makes her Piscean traits stand out with her kind and supportive nature
Dakota Fanning
Image: Dakota Fanning's Instagram
The Senorita singer who celebrates her birthday on March 3 has previously unhesitantly shown her romantic side. At the same time, Cabello is known to be extremely compassionate and kind towards her fans showing her Piscean traits
Camila Cabello
Image: Camila Cabello's Instagram
The Vampire singer rings her birthday on February 20. Her sensitive and emotional yet innovative and intuitive makes her an ideal exemplar Piscean
Olivia Rodrigo
Image: Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram
Born on February 19, the Stranger Things star's romantic and adventurous nature displays her Piscean traits
Millie Bobby Brown
Image: Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram
The Pulp Fiction star who blows candles on February 18. And, he always makes his Piscean traits shine from his emotional and empathetic nature
John Travolta
Image: John Travolta's Instagram
The Game of Thrones star who celebrates her birthday on February 21 comes across to be sensitive and supportive, making her Piscean traits shine
Sophie Turner
Image: Sophie Turner's Instagram
The Coldplay singer who rings his birthday on March 2 perfectly complements his Piscean traits from his generosity and creativity
Image: Coldplay's Instagram
Chris Martin
Born on March 18, the Emily in Paris star is known for compassionate and warm personality, makes her Piscean traits stand out
Image: Lily Collins's Instagram
Lily Collins
