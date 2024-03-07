Heading 3

MARCH 07, 2024

10 places for couples to visit in Delhi

Known as one of the most beautiful places in Delhi, Lodhi Garden offers natural beauty where couples can relax and enjoy quality time

Lodhi Garden

Image Source: Pexels

When in mood to go shopping date with your partner, Delhi Haat is the place for you. It has numerous shops selling handicrafts and can also explore a variety of food

Delhi Haat

Image Source: Pexels

Popular for white buildings reflecting colonial influence, Connaught Palace is one of the best hang-out spots for couples in Delhi

Connaught Place

Image: Delhi Tourism Official Instagram

If you and your partner are fond of adventures, you must definitely visit this theme park, which is located in one of the biggest malls of Delhi

Adventure Island

Image Source: Pexels

Walking hand-in-hand with your partner is such a blissful feeling. And if it is at India Gate, the moment becomes even more special

India Gate

Image Source: Pexels

Although this place is crowded and noisy, the lively and vibrant surroundings make it a must-visit place for couples

Chandni Chowk

Image Source: Pexels

Showcasing a gorgeous work of art, Humayun's Tomb is a very famous place in Delhi where a couple can make beautiful memories while exploring architecture and history 

Humayun's Tomb

Image Source: Pexels

This magnificent creation is captivating not only because of its beauty but also because of its serene environment. Couples can visit the Lotus Temple to spend time together

Lotus Temple

Image Source: Pexels

Apart from exploring numerous theme areas, couples can have a private time with their partner, walking hand in hand while walking in this beautiful place

Garden of Five Senses

Image Source: Pexels

Who would not wish to enjoy the aerial view of the city while riding on a Ferris wheel? A couple can even enjoy various water rights and click candid photos in the water park

Atlantic Water World

Image Source: Pexels

