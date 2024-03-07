Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
MARCH 07, 2024
10 places for couples to visit in Delhi
Known as one of the most beautiful places in Delhi, Lodhi Garden offers natural beauty where couples can relax and enjoy quality time
Lodhi Garden
Image Source: Pexels
When in mood to go shopping date with your partner, Delhi Haat is the place for you. It has numerous shops selling handicrafts and can also explore a variety of food
Delhi Haat
Image Source: Pexels
Popular for white buildings reflecting colonial influence, Connaught Palace is one of the best hang-out spots for couples in Delhi
Connaught Place
Image: Delhi Tourism Official Instagram
If you and your partner are fond of adventures, you must definitely visit this theme park, which is located in one of the biggest malls of Delhi
Adventure Island
Image Source: Pexels
Walking hand-in-hand with your partner is such a blissful feeling. And if it is at India Gate, the moment becomes even more special
India Gate
Image Source: Pexels
Although this place is crowded and noisy, the lively and vibrant surroundings make it a must-visit place for couples
Chandni Chowk
Image Source: Pexels
Showcasing a gorgeous work of art, Humayun's Tomb is a very famous place in Delhi where a couple can make beautiful memories while exploring architecture and history
Humayun's Tomb
Image Source: Pexels
This magnificent creation is captivating not only because of its beauty but also because of its serene environment. Couples can visit the Lotus Temple to spend time together
Lotus Temple
Image Source: Pexels
Apart from exploring numerous theme areas, couples can have a private time with their partner, walking hand in hand while walking in this beautiful place
Garden of Five Senses
Image Source: Pexels
Who would not wish to enjoy the aerial view of the city while riding on a Ferris wheel? A couple can even enjoy various water rights and click candid photos in the water park
Atlantic Water World
Image Source: Pexels
