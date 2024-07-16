Heading 3

july 16, 2024

10 places for scuba diving 

This place is home to coral reefs and dreamy white sands look no less than heaven. The rich blue water adds more thrill to the scuba diving experience 

 Maldives

Image: Pexels

Here, you will get exposure to exciting coral species making your scuba diving moments more magical 

 Fiji

Image: Pexels

From Bali to Sulawesi, the country invites scuba diving enthusiasts owing to its majestic fish life and pristine coral gardens 

 Indonesia

Image: Pexels

When it comes to exploring marine life, Tobago is probably the best place to spend time underwater 

Tobago

Image: Pexels

Whale sharks and pelagic fish make the long underwear journey worthwhile. It is known particularly for its drift dives

 Costa Rica

Image: Pexels

Great Barrier Reef in Australia is one of the top picks when it comes to scuba diving. It is home to different turtle species as well as lemon sharks 

Image: Pexels

 Australia 

It is the cutest spot among the Scuba diving enthusiasts. Variety sponges and alluring beaches are just beautiful to explore

 Little Cayman 

Image: Pexels

It has a rich ecosystem of coral reefs and formations. Volcanic lava hills make your scuba diving experience unique 

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 

Image: Pexels

This country has a couple of scuba diving places that let you travel to your dreamy world accompanied by fish and other marine species 

 Mexico

Image: Pexels

Apart from vibrant coral gardens, minute underwater creatures will leave you awestruck 

Malaysia 

Image: Pexels

