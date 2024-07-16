Heading 3
10 places for scuba diving
This place is home to coral reefs and dreamy white sands look no less than heaven. The rich blue water adds more thrill to the scuba diving experience
Maldives
Image: Pexels
Here, you will get exposure to exciting coral species making your scuba diving moments more magical
Fiji
Image: Pexels
From Bali to Sulawesi, the country invites scuba diving enthusiasts owing to its majestic fish life and pristine coral gardens
Indonesia
Image: Pexels
When it comes to exploring marine life, Tobago is probably the best place to spend time underwater
Tobago
Image: Pexels
Whale sharks and pelagic fish make the long underwear journey worthwhile. It is known particularly for its drift dives
Costa Rica
Image: Pexels
Great Barrier Reef in Australia is one of the top picks when it comes to scuba diving. It is home to different turtle species as well as lemon sharks
Image: Pexels
Australia
It is the cutest spot among the Scuba diving enthusiasts. Variety sponges and alluring beaches are just beautiful to explore
Little Cayman
Image: Pexels
It has a rich ecosystem of coral reefs and formations. Volcanic lava hills make your scuba diving experience unique
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Image: Pexels
This country has a couple of scuba diving places that let you travel to your dreamy world accompanied by fish and other marine species
Mexico
Image: Pexels
Apart from vibrant coral gardens, minute underwater creatures will leave you awestruck
Malaysia
Image: Pexels
