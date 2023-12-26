Heading 3
Jiya Surana
December 26, 2023
10 places to celebrate New year in India
Goa lights up into a vibrant carnival for year-end celebrations, drawing party enthusiasts globally with beachside fireworks and all-night raves
Goa
Image Source: Pixabay
Under the starlit sky, the golden sand dunes create a magical setting for traditional folk performances, camel safaris, and a charming mix of heritage and festivities
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
Image Source: Pixabay
Experience the enchanting magic of pristine white landscapes, snowy adventures, and a serene New Year welcome
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
Image Source: Shutterstock
Set in the scenic Western Ghats, with lush tea plantations and misty hills, this tranquil spot offers a perfect, nature-filled way to ring in the new year
Munnar, Kerala
Image Source: Pixabay
Experience the magic of snow-covered landscapes, colonial charm, and the festive glow of Mall Road in a Himalayan town filled with cozy cafes, snowfall, and serene celebrations
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Shutterstock
Whether it's a beachside bonfire or a quiet retreat under the stars, the islands offer a refreshing and new experience to start the year anew
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Image Source: Shutterstock
Vibrant celebrations and spiritual retreat with cozy cafes, cultural events, and the majestic view of the Dhauladhar range, Mcleodganj provides a distinct experience
Mcleodganj, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Shutterstock
With the possibility of experiencing snowfall, cozy winter vibes, and a variety of adventure activities, Manali offers a unique and refreshing way to usher in the New Year
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source: Pixabay
The serene backwaters, houseboat cruises, and cultural richness create a unique ambiance for a reflective and peaceful year-end celebration
Alappuzha, Kerala
Image Source: Pixabay
Enjoy the promenade lined with cafés and restaurants, budget-friendly beachside shacks, and cultural celebrations throughout the town
Pondicherry
Image Source: Shutterstock
