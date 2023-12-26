Heading 3

December 26, 2023

10 places to celebrate New year in India

Goa lights up into a vibrant carnival for year-end celebrations, drawing party enthusiasts globally with beachside fireworks and all-night raves

Goa

Image Source: Pixabay

Under the starlit sky, the golden sand dunes create a magical setting for traditional folk performances, camel safaris, and a charming mix of heritage and festivities

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Image Source: Pixabay

Experience the enchanting magic of pristine white landscapes, snowy adventures, and a serene New Year welcome

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Image Source: Shutterstock

Set in the scenic Western Ghats, with lush tea plantations and misty hills, this tranquil spot offers a perfect, nature-filled way to ring in the new year

Munnar, Kerala

Image Source: Pixabay

Experience the magic of snow-covered landscapes, colonial charm, and the festive glow of Mall Road in a Himalayan town filled with cozy cafes, snowfall, and serene celebrations

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Shutterstock

Whether it's a beachside bonfire or a quiet retreat under the stars, the islands offer a refreshing and new experience to start the year anew

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Image Source: Shutterstock

Vibrant celebrations and spiritual retreat with cozy cafes, cultural events, and the majestic view of the Dhauladhar range, Mcleodganj provides a distinct experience

Mcleodganj, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Shutterstock

With the possibility of experiencing snowfall, cozy winter vibes, and a variety of adventure activities, Manali offers a unique and refreshing way to usher in the New Year

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pixabay

The serene backwaters, houseboat cruises, and cultural richness create a unique ambiance for a reflective and peaceful year-end celebration

Alappuzha, Kerala

Image Source: Pixabay

Enjoy the promenade lined with cafés and restaurants, budget-friendly beachside shacks, and cultural celebrations throughout the town

Pondicherry

Image Source: Shutterstock

