Raina Reyaz
travel
January 09, 2024
Places to explore in Telangana
Begin your exploration with the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad, a symbol of the city's historical significance. Climb to the top for panoramic views of the bustling streets and the nearby Laad Bazaar
Charminar, Hyderabad
Dive into the pages of history at Golconda Fort, an architectural marvel that once housed the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond. Explore the intricate palaces, secret passageways, and enjoy the sound and light show narrating its tales
Golconda Fort, Hyderabad
Pay homage to the Qutb Shahi dynasty at the Qutb Shahi Tombs. This serene complex houses the mausoleums of rulers, showcasing a blend of Persian and Indian architectural styles
Qutb Shahi Tombs, Hyderabad
Uncover the grandeur of Warangal Fort, a testimony to the Kakatiya dynasty's architectural prowess. Marvel at the thousand-pillar temple, intricate sculptures, and the massive stone gateways
Warangal Fort
Located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, is one of the largest and most renowned film studios in the world. It offers a comprehensive experience, blending the glitz and glamour of the film industry with captivating attractions
Ramoji Film City
Step into the cultural heritage of Telangana at the Ramappa Temple. Known for its intricate carvings and impressive architecture, this UNESCO World Heritage site is dedicated to Lord Shiva
Ramappa Temple, Warangal
A historic city that boasts a rich cultural tapestry with ancient temples and the renowned Nizamabad Fort reflecting its heritage. Situated on the banks of the Godavari River, it serves as a vibrant hub blending tradition with modernity
Nizamabad
Head to Kuntala Waterfall, the highest waterfall in Telangana. Nestled in the midst of lush greenery, this cascade is a delightful retreat for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts
Kuntala Waterfall
Witness the sheer magnitude of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, one of the largest dams in the world. The dam creates the vast Nagarjuna Sagar Lake and is surrounded by historical sites, including Nagarjunakonda island
Nagarjuna Sagar Dam
This architectural marvel, built over two centuries ago, boasts opulent courtyards, exquisite halls, and reflects the rich cultural heritage of the Nizams of Hyderabad
Chowmahalla Palace
