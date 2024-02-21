Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

10 Places to explore in Bhopal

A serene and pristine lake offering boating and stunning sunset views

Upper Lake (Bada Talab) 

Image Source: Pixabay

Another beautiful lake with picturesque surroundings and recreational activities

 Lower Lake (Chhota Talab)

Image Source: Pixabay

Bhimbetka Caves

Image Source: Pixabay

UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its prehistoric cave paintings 

A museum showcasing tribal life and culture from across India

 Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (National Museum of Mankind) 

Image Source: Pixabay

One of the largest mosques in India, known for its impressive architecture, opulence and grandeur

Taj-ul-Masajid

Image Source: Pixabay

A sprawling park with diverse flora and fauna, perfect for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts

Van Vihar National Park

Image Source: Pixabay

A museum housing artifacts, sculptures, and exhibits related to the history and culture of the region

State Museum of Madhya Pradesh

Image Source: Pixabay

A historic palace blending Indo-Islamic and European architectural styles, offering a glimpse into Bhopal's royal past

Shaukat Mahal

Image Source: Pixabay

Another historic palace showcasing a fusion of architectural styles and housing a museum displaying artifacts and relics

Gauhar Mahal

Image Source: Pixabay

A complex featuring art galleries, theaters, and cultural events promoting various forms of art and literature

Bharat Bhavan

Image Source: Pixabay

Images used are for representational purposes only

Image Source: Pixabay

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here